ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Japan, South Korea foreign ministers meet to mend ties

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQldF_0gjPA6fG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QppS_0gjPA6fG00

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan reaffirmed Monday the importance of bilateral ties and the three-way relationship with the United States as they renewed efforts to mend relations amid the war in Ukraine and other global tensions.

Park Jin, South Korea’s top diplomat, and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed to work together on the nuclear threat from North Korea and on the need to resolve a dispute over Japan’s colonial-era forced mobilization of Korean laborers, according to the two foreign ministries.

The countries' ties have been strained mostly over historical issues, including forced labor leading up to and during World War II.

At the heart of the dispute are South Korean court rulings in 2018, which ordered two Japanese companies, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to compensate forced Korean laborers. The Japanese companies have refused to comply with the rulings, and the former laborers and their supporters responded by pushing for the forced sale of corporate assets of Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi.

The ministers shared a view that the disputes over the forced laborers must be resolved at an early date, the South Korean Foreign Ministry statement said. It quoted Park as saying South Korea would seek a resolution of the dispute before the sales of the two Japanese companies are made in South Korea.

According to the Japanese statement, Hayashi told Park that both sides need to build a constructive relationship based on the normalization of relations in 1965. Tokyo has long maintained that all compensation issues had been settled by then.

Since taking office in March, South Korea’s new conservative government led by President Yoon Suk Yeol has been pushing to improve ties with Japan and bolster a trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats.

At the start of the talks in Tokyo, Park and Hayashi bumped elbows and posed for cameras at the official guest house as they conversed softly in English. Both have attended schools in the U.S., and Park has also studied in Japan.

The visit, the first by a South Korean foreign minister since November 2019, comes after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, considered an influential figure in shaping Japan’s foreign policy.

Park expressed his condolences on Abe's death. Park is scheduled to stay in Japan through Wednesday, and may meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Park and Hayashi had also met ahead of the South Korea presidential inauguration in Seoul in May, as well as in Bali , Indonesia, for the Group of 20 meeting earlier this month.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry in July launched consultations with lawyers and activists representing the Korean forced laborers and other experts to collect opinions on how to resolve the dispute.

Besides painful history, the two nations also share a long-running territorial dispute over islands that are controlled by Seoul but also claimed by Japan. Tokyo calls them Takeshima and South Korea calls them Dokdo.

President Joe Biden's administration has tried to bring the two Asian democracies to work closer together on security and regional issues amid the war in Ukraine and tensions including threats from North Korea and saber-rattling from China.

North Korea this year stepped up missile and artillery tests in what is seen as an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul to relax international sanctions against Pyongyang.

Park also expressed support for Tokyo’s efforts to bring back Japanese abducted by North Korea decades ago, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

About 20 years ago, North Korea reversed years of denial and acknowledged it had kidnapped Japanese citizens and returned some to Japan. But Japan believes more are still in North Korea.

———

Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea.

———

Hyung-jin Kim is on Twitter https://twitter.com/hyungjin1972

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

G20 chair Indonesia says 'many' nations condemned Russia at talks

Many nations in the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement early Sunday. "Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," Indonesia said in the declaration.
ASIA
The Associated Press

Syria formally breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria said Wednesday it is formally breaking diplomatic ties with Ukraine in response to a similar move by Kyiv. Syria is a strong ally of Russia, which joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow. Meanwhile, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas said it had received a letter from Russia’s Gazprom claiming “force majeure” — events beyond its control — as the reason for past and current shortfalls in gas deliveries, a claim that the importer rejected. Analysts say the impact of the move on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Yoshimasa Hayashi
Person
Shinzo Abe
US News and World Report

U.S. F-35 Fighters Arrive in South Korea as Joint Military Drills Ramp Up

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighters arrived in South Korea on Tuesday on their first publicly announced visit since 2017 as the allies and nuclear-armed North Korean engage in an escalating cycle of displays of weapons. Joint military drills had been publicly scaled back in recent years,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Japanese#South Korean#Nippon Steel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Reuters

Russia sanctions 384 Japanese lawmakers

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday imposed sanctions against 384 members of Japan's parliament, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Moscow said the measures were taken against those who had "taken an unfriendly, anti-Russian position."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Claims Ukraine Soldiers Made Into 'Monsters' by Secret Experiments

Russian officials claimed on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have been turned into "monsters" in "secret experiments" in biological laboratories in Ukraine funded by the United States government. Vice-speakers of Russia's Federation Council and the State Duma, Konstantin Kosachev and Irina Yarovaya made the remarks after a regular meeting of a...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Russian Envoy Says Kim Jong-Un Recognized 'Independence' Of Ukraine's Separatist Region Without 'Selfish Goals'

The Russian ambassador to North Korea has said Kim Jong-Un recognized the "independence" of Donetsk and the Lugansk regions without any "selfish goals." What Happened: Alexander Matsegora, in an interview with Izvestia, said North Korea always does what it considers right in the international arena, "sometimes even harming itself," according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

750K+
Followers
166K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy