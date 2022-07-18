ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of Highland Park Shooting Victim Suffers Brain Hemorrhage: 'We are Frighten'

By Shafiq Najib
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father whose son was shot at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has suffered a brain hemorrhage after enduring multiple traumatic events in recent weeks. Oscar Ramirez was diagnosed with the condition on Wednesday, July 13, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his wife, Viviana Cuevas....

Kathy Koderca Irish
4d ago

Such senseless, shameful acts. All for what? How can a human being find gratification in hurting something God has made.

Esther Thompson
4d ago

I will pray for the Ramirez family & all the other people impacted by this tragedy. Today is Kevin McCarthy's funeral in Skokie.

Crawfish Gumbo
4d ago

Overwhelming amounts of stress can cause or create heath issues.

