Man, teen shot over the weekend in Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
police lights staff photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man and a teen was shot in the early morning hours of July 17.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Mountain Terrace Street for a shooting just after midnight on Sunday.

Two victims were found, police said. A man was taken to Baptist in non-critical condition and the teenager was taken to LeBonhuer in non-critical condition.

No arrested have been made, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

