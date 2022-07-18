ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Multiple People Shot & Killed In Shooting At Greenwood Mall

By Brandon Caldwell
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8Uo0_0gjOx5Wj00

Multiple people are believed dead following a shooting inside Greenwood Mall in Greenwood on Sunday (July 17).

According to police and WTHR 13 , four people died and two were wounded in the shooting. The shooter is among those who lost their lives. Per police chief James Ison, a good Samaritan witnessed the shooting and killed the gunman.

According to authorities, the incident occurred inside the mall’s food court where a gunman with several magazines of ammo and a long rifle opened fire on patrons.

Police said they are asking for witnesses to the shootings to step forward to aid in the investigation.

In a statement, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers asked for prayers for the community.

“We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall,” the statement began. “The Greenwood Police Department is in control of the scene. I am in direct contact with the command post, and there is no further threat. I would ask the public to please stay away from this area.

“We have three fatalities at this time and three others injured. The shooter is among the deceased. He was shot by an armed individual. Anyone who may have information on the shooting should go to the Greenwood Police Training Center a 736 Loews Blvd or call Johnson County Dispatch at 317.346.6336.

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

RELATED: These Indiana Laws Go Into Effect July 1

RELATED: ‘We Just Want What Is Right To Be Righted’: Akron Police Killed Jayland Walker Family Demands Accountability

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#The Mall#Violent Crime#Johnson County Dispatch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy