Multiple People Shot & Killed In Shooting At Greenwood Mall

Multiple people are believed dead following a shooting inside Greenwood Mall in Greenwood on Sunday (July 17).

According to police and WTHR 13 , four people died and two were wounded in the shooting. The shooter is among those who lost their lives. Per police chief James Ison, a good Samaritan witnessed the shooting and killed the gunman.

According to authorities, the incident occurred inside the mall’s food court where a gunman with several magazines of ammo and a long rifle opened fire on patrons.

Police said they are asking for witnesses to the shootings to step forward to aid in the investigation.

In a statement, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers asked for prayers for the community.

“We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall,” the statement began. “The Greenwood Police Department is in control of the scene. I am in direct contact with the command post, and there is no further threat. I would ask the public to please stay away from this area.

“We have three fatalities at this time and three others injured. The shooter is among the deceased. He was shot by an armed individual. Anyone who may have information on the shooting should go to the Greenwood Police Training Center a 736 Loews Blvd or call Johnson County Dispatch at 317.346.6336.

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

