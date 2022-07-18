Second shooting of the weekend in Lexington leaves one man dead, police say

Lexington police are investigating the second homicide from over the weekend after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Hedgewood Court just before 6:45 p.m., according to police. Officers were responding to a report of a subject who had been shot and upon arrival found a male with a gunshot wound.

The male was sent to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Edward Studvent, 33.

Police are asking nearby residents to check their home surveillance system for any potential footage that could help the investigation. Investigators asked anyone with potential evidence to contact the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington police can be contacted at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

The shooting was the city’s second homicide of the weekend after 35-year-old Steven Mayes was killed on Accord Drive Friday night. That was the city’s first homicide since June 19 when 54-year-old Randy Wise was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle on Charles Avenue.