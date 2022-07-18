Police ID Kansas man who died in weekend shooting

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting was reported early Sunday at the Kickapoo Reservation in northeast Kansas. According to the Brown County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office, the report of a shooting at the reservation was received at 7:30 A.M. Sunday and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says one person is confirmed dead and a suspect is in custody pending further investigation.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO