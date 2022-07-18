ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police ID Kansas man who died in weekend shooting

Salina Post
 2 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have identified the victim as Kirk Sexton,...

WIBW

Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in an weekend accident along K-4 in Jefferson Co. that claimed two lives is now facing formal charges. Jefferson Co. court records show that Jeremy Burd, 20, of Topeka, faces two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter while Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Agg. Battery, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Failure to Yield.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Man arrested for killing wife at Kansas lake, sheriff says

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An arrest has been made nearly a year after the murder of a woman at a Kansas lake. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says Cameron Lawson is accused of killing his wife, Enfinnity Hayes Lawson, on Oct. 3, 2021, at Milford Lake. At the time, law enforcement said she was reportedly shot and robbed by an unidentified man.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash, taken to Topeka hospital

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:54 p.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Dragoon River bridge on U.S. Highway 75 a man crashed when his motorcycle suffered a tire failure. The 50-year-old driver was taken to a Topeka hospital in serious condition.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Sunday Shooting Death at Kickapoo Reservation In Northeast Kansas

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting was reported early Sunday at the Kickapoo Reservation in northeast Kansas. According to the Brown County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office, the report of a shooting at the reservation was received at 7:30 A.M. Sunday and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says one person is confirmed dead and a suspect is in custody pending further investigation.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Deputies respond to rollover crash West of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is causing some travel delays. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Southwest West Union Road. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says single vehicle crashed and rolled. No major injuries have been reported at...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas deputy found cocaine during traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before midnight Saturday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near 125th and Jordan Road in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy found illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: 1 dead, another critically injured in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double shooting that left one dead and one in critical condition in Kansas City. Just after 11:30p.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 Block of North Fifth Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. First responders found two men outside, the victims of apparent gunfire.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Hover board crash at Lake Perry’s ‘Party Cove’ reported by Kansas Game Wardens

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”
PERRY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas pilot dies in small plane crash, fire

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a small plane crash just before 10a.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 AA Newport 28 Single-engine fixed wing aircraft piloted by Gary L. Knight, 68, Lansing, was southbound south of U.S. 24 just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka tattoo shop burglary leaves owner looking for answers

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A recent tattoo shop burglary has left its owner saddened after losing several treasured items last week. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched early Friday morning on July 15, 2022 to the 5800 block of SW Topeka Blvd in response to a vandalism report. Shop owner...
TOPEKA, KS
