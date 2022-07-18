Police ask for help to locate suspect in deadly SW Kansas stabbing

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Several community agencies will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies on Friday, July 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 West Walnut Street. The backpacks are for children who are in need of school supplies to help give them a start to a successful school year. Families must provide proof of qualification for free or reduced meals or the SNAP Program to receive a backpack.

