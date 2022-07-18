ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

Police ask for help to locate suspect in deadly SW Kansas stabbing

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just after 8a.m....

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Search continues for suspect in deadly SW Kansas stabbing

FORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal stabbing continue asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue in Dodge City, according to a media release. When officers arrived they...
DODGE CITY, KS
Salina Post

Suspect in deadly SW Kansas stabbing turns himself in

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect accused in a fatal Sunday stabbing in Dodge City is in custody. Just before noon Wednesday, police in Dodge City learned that 27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola had turned himself in to authorities in Wichita. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to report of a stabbing...
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

3 arrested after search warrant finds 1/4 pound of Meth

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On July 15, 2022, at around 5:50 P.M., the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 1207 Hattie Street as part of an ongoing investigation. Inside the residence, Officers located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and two stolen firearms. Vincente...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Sw Kansas#Ems#St Catherine S Hospital#Cadillac#Cts
KSN News

Kansas trooper keeps raccoon family safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip came across an interesting slice of Kansas life Monday morning — a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper rescuing a family of raccoons. KSN’s Sam Montero and Jillian Carroll were on their way to catch up with the rest of the KSN team in Larned when they had […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Dodge City, Garden City police warn of fake Facebook post

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department and Garden City Police Department are warning residents about a fake Facebook post circulating in social media groups. The post claims that a woman, impersonating a nurse, stole a baby from the Dodge City hospital and that a 27-year-old mother...
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Community agencies to distribute backpacks Friday

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Several community agencies will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies on Friday, July 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 West Walnut Street. The backpacks are for children who are in need of school supplies to help give them a start to a successful school year. Families must provide proof of qualification for free or reduced meals or the SNAP Program to receive a backpack.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy