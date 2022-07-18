Middle Bass Island to Put-in-Bay Water Taxi

Moisture will be moving out of Ohio today as a system that brought rain over the weekend moves off to the east and north. Scattered showers will linger south of a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati today, but totals will drop off as the day progresses as well. We will see sun break through the clouds first in NW Ohio and then over the rest of the state as the rain leaves, finally seeing some clearing overnight tonight in far east and southeast areas. We dry down overnight and tomorrow looks sunny and warm.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO