Middle Bass Island to Put-in-Bay Water Taxi

Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce provides the following agenda:. 12:45PM – Amphicar Parade to the waterfront and around the square – park at ramp for photos. 1PM – Cars “splash-in” at ramp, followed by an PIB Amphicar Harbor-Parade. 1:30PM – cars do their annual “Island-Swim” to...
The Put-in-Bay Police Commission met at Town Hall on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm. Members present include Mayor Jessica Dress, Chief of Police James Kimble, and Village Council members Brad Cerny, Craig Cox, Judy Berry, and Courtney Blumensadt. The Put-in-Bay Township Trustee member was not present. Roughly fifteen members of the Island community attended.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. ODNR has three dedicated aquatic vegetation harvesters running at Indian Lake during the 2022 season and hired three private companies to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A south wind at 15-25 mph this afternoon will aid in temperatures surging into the 90s. It will be humid as well. The heat index could approach 100 degrees for a few towns. A cold front will be tracking through the area tonight. This will be...
CLEVELAND — Energy prices have risen significantly the past few months. And on a hot day like today, you have to ask yourself, is it really worth running the AC or do I leave it off to save a little cash?. There’s another way for many Northeast Ohioans to...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Riding a motorcycle can be dangerous if precautions aren't taken. Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura said motorcycle safety is of the utmost importance because mistakes and unsafe riding can lead to serious injury or even death. There have been four motorcycle-related deaths in Lucas...
OHIO, USA — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated clip from the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. Get ready for the three best words in the English language to become a reality, free chicken nuggets. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Lake Erie weather swings at nature’s mercy. The sun-filled and pleasant breeze which accompanies this early afternoon is about to become tumultuous, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland, Ohio. We will see a hot day with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s across...
BATH TOWNSHIP — A Florida man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash along Interstate 75 Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post confirmed on Monday. Saul Palacios, 53, of Avon Park, Florida, was killed and passenger Reina Palacios, 56, also of Florida, was transported to Lima Memorial Health System in critical condition, according to OSHP.
(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is one of the highest in history. It’s now $530 million with a cash option of $304.7 million. This got us wondering: Where in Ohio are the luckiest places to buy lottery tickets? So, we checked with the Ohio Lottery. They tell...
Moisture will be moving out of Ohio today as a system that brought rain over the weekend moves off to the east and north. Scattered showers will linger south of a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati today, but totals will drop off as the day progresses as well. We will see sun break through the clouds first in NW Ohio and then over the rest of the state as the rain leaves, finally seeing some clearing overnight tonight in far east and southeast areas. We dry down overnight and tomorrow looks sunny and warm.
Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.
It’s finally that time of the summer once again. The Ohio State Fair returns after two years to the Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds. The Ohio State Fair has been a tradition in this state since 1850. It has been held in 10 different cities across Ohio including Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Sandusky, Zanesville, Dayton, Newark, Toledo, Springfield, and Mansfield. But the fair has been on the site of the Ohio Expo Center since 1886.
TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — Toronto band director Nicole Locke has entered guilty pleas to reduce charges of attempted theft case. Locke was arrested in June for attempted theft after she tried to steal more than $19,000 from the Toronto High School band parent account in February. In an arraignment...
Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?. Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They...
Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit. Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.
From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.
Ohio (WJW) — Whether you’re an experienced recreational shooter or just a beginner, next month you can visit any of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges for free. Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment.
