ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Police ask for help to locate suspect in deadly SW Kansas stabbing

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just after 8a.m....

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Search continues for suspect in deadly SW Kansas stabbing

FORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal stabbing continue asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue in Dodge City, according to a media release. When officers arrived they...
DODGE CITY, KS
JC Post

Suspect in deadly SW Kansas stabbing turns himself in

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect accused in a fatal Sunday stabbing in Dodge City is in custody. Just before noon Wednesday, police in Dodge City learned that 27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola had turned himself in to authorities in Wichita. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to report of a stabbing...
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

3 arrested after search warrant finds 1/4 pound of Meth

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On July 15, 2022, at around 5:50 P.M., the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 1207 Hattie Street as part of an ongoing investigation. Inside the residence, Officers located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and two stolen firearms. Vincente...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Kansas trooper keeps raccoon family safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip came across an interesting slice of Kansas life Monday morning — a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper rescuing a family of raccoons. KSN’s Sam Montero and Jillian Carroll were on their way to catch up with the rest of the KSN team in Larned when they had […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Dodge City, Garden City police warn of fake Facebook post

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department and Garden City Police Department are warning residents about a fake Facebook post circulating in social media groups. The post claims that a woman, impersonating a nurse, stole a baby from the Dodge City hospital and that a 27-year-old mother...
DODGE CITY, KS
JC Post

SW Kansas district now has WiFi on school buses

FINNEY COUNTY —Sometimes a school bus is more than just a school bus. In Garden City Public Schools, it’s now a rolling WiFi hotspot, according to a media release from USD 457. This summer the district’s Technology and Transportation departments worked together to get WiFi installed on all...
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy