ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police ID Kansas man who died in weekend shooting

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have identified the victim as Kirk Sexton,...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Man arrested for killing wife at Kansas lake, sheriff says

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An arrest has been made nearly a year after the murder of a woman at a Kansas lake. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says Cameron Lawson is accused of killing his wife, Enfinnity Hayes Lawson, on Oct. 3, 2021, at Milford Lake. At the time, law enforcement said she was reportedly shot and robbed by an unidentified man.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash, taken to Topeka hospital

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:54 p.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Dragoon River bridge on U.S. Highway 75 a man crashed when his motorcycle suffered a tire failure. The 50-year-old driver was taken to a Topeka hospital in serious condition.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
JC Post

Junction City woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—A Junction City woman was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by David McNamara, 79, of Manhattan struck a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Ashely Gallio, 24, of Junction City as the car entered the intersection of S. 10th Street and Yuma Street in Manhattan.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
KSNT News

Deputies respond to rollover crash West of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is causing some travel delays. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Southwest West Union Road. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says single vehicle crashed and rolled. No major injuries have been reported at...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man jailed after 2 killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Two people died in an accident and one was arrested just after 2:30a.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joseph Platt, 27, Meriden, was northbound on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road. The motorcycle struck...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Sunday Shooting Death at Kickapoo Reservation In Northeast Kansas

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting was reported early Sunday at the Kickapoo Reservation in northeast Kansas. According to the Brown County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office, the report of a shooting at the reservation was received at 7:30 A.M. Sunday and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says one person is confirmed dead and a suspect is in custody pending further investigation.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVOE

CRASH UPDATE: Americus woman hurt when raised dump truck bed hits bridge

An Americus woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at Interstate 35 mile marker 142 southbound, 10 miles east of Emporia’s eastern city limits and between the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 10:40 am.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Hover board crash at Lake Perry’s ‘Party Cove’ reported by Kansas Game Wardens

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”
PERRY, KS
JC Post

Kansas pilot dies in small plane crash, fire

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a small plane crash just before 10a.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 AA Newport 28 Single-engine fixed wing aircraft piloted by Gary L. Knight, 68, Lansing, was southbound south of U.S. 24 just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
JC Post

One dead, Manhattan woman injured in 3-vehicle crash

WOODSON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died and another was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Woodson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Sandra E. Campbell, 54, Yates Center, was southbound on U.S. 75 five miles north of U.S. 54. The pickup...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas man used stolen gun in Saturday assault

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with shots fired early Saturday in Topeka. Just after midnight, police were dispatched to the 200 Block of NE Lake in Topeka reference to reports of an assault that involved shots being fired, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. As...
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy