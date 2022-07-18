Alert Center: Drought conditions bring water restrictions to parts of the Hudson Valley

A number of communities have started to issue water warnings in the Hudson Valley due to drought conditions.

The entire town and village of Woodbury is under a total water restriction, meaning no outside water use is allowed until further notice.

The city of Kingston also issued a drought alert for all water customers. All city water customers are asked to voluntarily conserve water as possible.

“We all use water differently, so please take a minute to think about how you can conserve,” Water Department Superintendent Matthew Dysard said in a statement. “Simple suggestions include taking shorter showers, running dishwashers and washing machines only when full, repairing leaky faucets and toilets, and turning off the faucet while shaving, soaping hands, and brushing teeth. While conserving is voluntary at this stage, if the reservoir continues to drop, mandatory restrictions could be imposed. To avoid that situation, please do whatever you can to conserve.”

