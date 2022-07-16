ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Inside One of the Most Expensive & Largest Homes Ever Listed in America

By Lisa Marie
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The size is just as mind-blowing as the price. Known as "The One", the Bel Air home made the claim to be the most expensive home in America when created. After all the hype, the mansion found itself heading to the auction block for a fraction of the price....

thegame730am.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Parks in the USA

A visit to an amusement park can make for an expensive day out – a very expensive day out if you’re paying for a whole family, and particularly if you’re vacationing in Florida.   To identify America’s most expensive amusement parks, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on prices at major U.S. attractions provided by coupon distribution platform […]
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

This property is the second most expensive listing on Oahu

$30.5M waterfront Kailua Beach estate is 2nd most expensive listing on Oahu. Resting on 0.7 acre of waterfront, this Kailua Beach, Hawaii, estate is a stunner, with a $30.5 million price tag to match. This price point makes the property the second most expensive on the Oahu market, beaten only...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This $15 Million Florida Mansion Is a Disney Lover’s Dream

Click here to read the full article. Who needs a theme park when you can your very own Disney mansion? A house in the Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort just went on the market for $15 million, and it’s a Disney lover’s dream. From the entryway, custom stained-glass windows with Disney motifs overlook the courtyard and pool. One of the marble fireplaces is an exact replica of the one in the apartment over Cinderella’s castle. And, perhaps most impressive of all, the home theater looks just like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Of course, this...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
mansionglobal.com

Aspen’s ‘Motherlode’ Is a Luxury Rental in the Heart of the Tony Colorado Town

Aspen, Colorado, is known around the world as a playground for the rich and famous. And for those looking for a temporary place to stay—maybe to try out the area before buying—it’s hard to beat this rental home within walking distance of the town’s famed restaurants and shopping locations, named the “Motherlode.”
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Housing List#Cnbc#The Biltmore Estate
Architectural Digest

Leonardo DiCaprio Lists Remodeled Beverly Hills Mansion for Rent

Oscar-winning actor Leo DiCaprio is not only a star on the big screen, he’s also a successful real estate investor. The Wolf of Wall Street actor owns homes in the Los Angeles area, Malibu and Los Feliz as well as a posh Beverly Hills mansion that he has now listed for rent. The four bedroom and six bath pad spreads across 4,671 square feet of living space and can be rented for $32,500 per month. DiCaprio purchased the mansion in December of 2021 for $9.9 million.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

This New 360-Foot Superyacht Concept Pays Tribute to a Rare Cartier Diamond

Gabriele Teruzzi‘s latest superyacht concept promises to shine bright like a diamond on the high seas. The 360-footer has been christened Stella Del Sud after the famous Cartier stone and is designed to glisten just like her 128-carat namesake, according to the Italian studio. To that end, the vessel’s sleek exterior is replete with glass panels precisely positioned to reflect light.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TheStreet

More Bad News for Infamous Disney World River Country Site

Usually when Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Because while space at the company's Florida resort is not as precious as it is in Disneyland in California, it's still valuable and any location that once housed a ride, hotel, restaurant, or attraction is probably a valuable spot.
TRAVEL
Motorious

C8 Corvette Sells For A Whopping $255,000

We’ve all heard plenty of stories of dealers marking up the C8 Corvette to ridiculous levels thanks in no small part to monstrous demand. However, demand for the mid-engine Corvette is super high in Australia thanks to enthusiasts there having to import and convert the sports cars for right hand drive. The first of the factory right-hand-drive models just auctioned through Lloyds Auctions, fetching a lofty $255,000 AUD or about $174,000 USD at the current exchange rate.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Stylist and Author Jason Jules on Why Menswear Rules Were Made to Be Broken

Jason Jules was always going to work with clothes, and it shows. He wears them with an assurance that can only be gained from a lifetime of studying and appreciating them, knowing what came before and what comes next. His former life as a club promoter and publicist gave way to a career as a stylist, designer, model, documentarian, writer and an encyclopedic authority on good clothes and what they represent. This is perhaps most embodied by his recent book Black Ivy: A Revolt in Style, which documents an era in modern history when Black men made Ivy League style their own, challenging societal expectations and looking downright cool while doing so. Full of striking imagery of everyone from Miles Davis to Gordon Parks, it is as much a celebration of style as it is a story of American history.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out Global

These are the world’s top 10 attractions, according to TripAdvisor

When it comes to ranking the world’s top attractions, often the lists you see are pretty predictable. Things like the Empire State Building, the Taj Mahal and the Pyramids of Giza are all bound to pop up. And there’s a reason for that: those places are proper, established classics – and they’re celebrated for good reason.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

First Look at the Mandarin Oriental Residences, Barcelona’s New $40 Million Penthouse

Click here to read the full article. Mandarin Oriental is achieving several firsts with its new Barcelona residences. Not only is this the first-ever international standalone residential complex from Mandarin Oriental (typically the residences are connected to hotels), it is also Barcelona’s first branded residence. This $40 million penthouse is also the most expensive apartment in Barcelona’s history. “The development is the only 20-story building in the city, and with the debut of the new Penthouse, we’re breaking barriers by bringing the most expensive residence to date onto the market,” says Adelina Wong Ettelson, global head of residences marketing for Mandarin Oriental...
ECONOMY
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy