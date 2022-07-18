ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

New DeSoto County Justice Court now open, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The DeSoto County Justice Court has begun operating the new location today.

The courthouse is located at 3423 Industrial Drive, Hernando, next to the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center. A release said that the public phone number (662) 469-8026 will not change because of the move.

According to a release, all Justice Court, tickets, fines, payments, and filings are all now being handled at the new courthouse.

The new court was developed to accommodate DeSoto County’s increase in population, an increase in the court’s caseload, and to make the court experience more efficient and accommodating, a release said.

Justice Court handles an average of 1,600-1,800 criminal cases and 600 to 650 civil cases monthly.

Justice Court’s duties include:

  • Preliminary hearings in some felony criminal cases
  • Misdemeanor criminal cases
  • Orders of protection
  • Any traffic tickets that occur outside a city or town
  • Evictions
  • Small claims civil cases involving amounts of $3,500 or less.

With the court being so close to the Adult Detention Center, it will increase safety, reduce the number of inmate transports, and put more deputies on the streets.

According to a release, the new facility also includes a secure video-visitation area where families and loved ones can virtually visit with inmates.

The new Justice Court building has two courtrooms and will also be used by Adult Drug Court and Lunacy Court, officials said.

The Southaven office of the DeSoto County Tax Collector will remain open at the current Southaven location at 8525 Highway 51 N.

