ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK heatwave: GMB union calls for ‘legal maximum working temperature’

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oa9hS_0gjOHaBF00

A union has called on the government to introduce a limit on how high the temperature can be in workplaces amid forecasts of record-breaking 40°C highs in England.

The GMB union issued the plea that employees should not have to face above 25C heat in the workplace after the Met Office issued amber and red alerts warning of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.

People are being advised not to travel on public transport unless “absolutely necessary” as services will be reduced due to the heatwave over the nect few days.

At present, there is no maximum workplace temperature laid out by the government, but employers do have a legal obligation to ensure that the temperature in the workplace is “reasonable” - as outlined by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommends that the workplace should be at least 16C for workers and 13°C for those carrying out manual work under its Approved Code of Practice.

Lynsey Mann, the GMB’s health and safety officer, said: “This hot weather is great for being on a sun lounger, but if you’re trying to work through it’s no joke.

“Bosses need to do everything possible to keep workplaces cool and, more importantly, safe.”

She added: “Ultimately, there needs to be a legal maximum working temperature.”

The HSE has defended its decision not to establish a maximum temperature for workplaces, instead reminding employers of their responsibility to ensure that indoor workplaces remain at a reasonable temperature and to manage the risk of working outdoors in hot environments.

What is a reasonable temperature varies, and will depend upon the nature of the individual workplace, the HSE said.

John Rowe, HSE’s Acting Head of Operational Strategy, said: “With a heatwave warning in place, its vital employers are aware of their responsibility to ensure their indoor workplaces are at a reasonable temperature.

“All workers have a right to a safe working environment and their employers should discuss working arrangements with them.

“If workers have specific queries or concerns relating to health and safety in their workplace, they should talk to their employer.”

According to HSE, there is no maximum temperature because workplaces with hot processes - such as bakeries or foundries - would not be able to comply with such a regulation. They use other measures to control the effects of temperature.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

NI Health: One-off health worker payment expected in August

A one-off payment to recognise the efforts of Northern Ireland's health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be made in August, the Department of Health has said. Health Minister Robin Swann announced plans for the payment in a memo to staff in January. The money is separate to...
WORLD
BBC

Pay rise of 4.5% for NHS doctors and dentists

Scotland's NHS medical and dental staff, including GPs and dentists, have been awarded a 4.5% pay rise. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the award "demonstrates that we value all our medical and dental staff and the important contribution they make". However, BMA Scotland chairman Dr Lewis Morrison described it as...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmb#Working Environment#Heatwave#Hot Weather#Bakeries#The Met Office
BBC

Public sector pay: Millions of workers await deal decision

The government is due to unveil this year's pay deal for 2.5 million public sector workers. The awards cover one in four public servants, including teachers, nurses, doctors, police officers, and members of the armed forces. Unions are pressing for pay to reflect the cost of living, as inflation rises...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government urged to announce pay rise for nurses

The new Health Secretary is being urged to end the delay in announcing a pay rise for nurses amid research suggesting public support for industrial action over the issue has risen sharply. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said nurses must be given an immediate, “substantial” pay rise, following a...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
The Guardian

‘There were moments I questioned my passion for the job’: the overseas nurses helping to keep the NHS running

Even before the pandemic struck, there was a shortage of nurses in the UK. In January 2020, a survey by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found that almost three-quarters of nurses said the staffing level on their last shift was not sufficient to meet the needs of patients safely and effectively. Yet this month NHS England predicted that the government will not meet its manifesto pledge to boost the NHS’s nursing workforce by 50,000 by March 2024. The key reason? NHS workers are quitting in droves, citing burnout, fatigue and pay as factors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rishi Sunak promises Tory right he will not allow more onshore wind farms

Conservative leadership contender Rishi Sunak has promised to “scrap” Boris Johnson’s plan to relax a ban on onshore wind farms in an appeal to the Tory right on climate.The former chancellor said he would uphold the ban if he wins the contest and becomes prime minister – citing the “distress and disruption” that onshore wind farms can cause.David Cameron’s government introduced a de facto ban on new onshore wind farm construction in 2016 when development was excluded from any green electricity subsidies.And under current government plans, local communities in England would be asked to consent to host new turbines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Scottish Police Federation reject improved 3.4% pay offer

The organisation representing police officers in Scotland has unanimously rejected an improved offer in their on-going dispute over pay. The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said it amounted to a 3.4% rise but falls short of the 5% uplift given to officers in England and Wales. Earlier this month SPF members...
SCOTLAND
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed

The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy