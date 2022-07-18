SR 87 closed near Mesa

Chandler, AZ, is a welcoming community for everyone from recent Arizona State University grads looking to launch their careers to seasoned entrepreneurs starting their own companies to senior citizens ready to retire. This versatile suburb in Phoenix’s East Valley offers excellent schools, world-class golf courses, more than 60 parks and affordable housing. One of the best places to live in the U.S., Chandler is a desert beauty that gets year-round sunshine. Even as one of Arizona’s biggest cities, Chandler retains its charm with a walkable downtown full of public art, boutique shopping, local restaurants and fantastic breweries.
