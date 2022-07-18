SR 87 closed near Mesa

We are often asked for directions to get around a freeway closure. For this project, ADOT is advising drivers to use the highways and freeways in the state highway system, rather than local roads and streets. While it may add a few extra miles or minutes to your route, highways and freeways generally provide the fastest detours. We are using our project app, The Curve, our website, i10BroadwayCurve.com, social media and other tools to share the detour routes along the state highway system with travelers, and we encourage everyone to use them.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO