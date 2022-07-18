ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

SR 87 closed near Mesa

azdot.gov
 3 days ago

PHOENIX – State Route 87 has partially reopened north of Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation....

azdot.gov

KOLD-TV

SR 87 partially reopens north of Mesa after downed power lines caused closure

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major East Valley road is now partially reopened after heavy rains and strong winds left behind a path of destruction in several neighborhoods, including in the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community. SR 87 reopened Tuesday morning between Gilbert Road and Shea Boulevard. Arizona’s...
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

ADOT: SR 87 closed north of Mesa between Shea Boulevard, McDowell Road

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers that State Route 87 remains closed in both directions north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway due to downed power transmission lines from last night's monsoon. The road is closed between Shea Boulevard and McDowell Road within the Salt River...
MESA, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 87 closed north of Mesa after storms bring down power lines

PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Kyrene Road [Tempe, AZ]

TEMPE, AZ (July 19, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a crash in the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road. The crash happened on July 16th, at around 6:00 a.m., involving a motorcyclist traveling west and a FedEx truck traveling east. According to reports, the FedEx...
azdot.gov

Broadway Road closed both directions between 48th and 52nd streets this weekend (July 22-25)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and be prepared for detours this weekend while Broadway Road in Tempe is closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday, July 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25. At the same time, the eastbound Interstate 10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road and the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will remain open. Drivers will not be able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street and should use University Drive instead.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Motor Vehicle Division adds 4 more specialty license plates

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division on Monday announced the addition of four more specialty license plates. Drivers can now choose from the Arizona 4-H, Arizona education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbirds Charities plates. Specialty plates typically cost $25 per year, with $17...
PHOENIX, AZ
azdot.gov

Freeway closure? To get where you’re going, it’s all in the timing

We are often asked for directions to get around a freeway closure. For this project, ADOT is advising drivers to use the highways and freeways in the state highway system, rather than local roads and streets. While it may add a few extra miles or minutes to your route, highways and freeways generally provide the fastest detours. We are using our project app, The Curve, our website, i10BroadwayCurve.com, social media and other tools to share the detour routes along the state highway system with travelers, and we encourage everyone to use them.
PHOENIX, AZ
365traveler.com

14 PHENOMENAL DAY TRIPS FROM PHOENIX YOU’LL LOVE

On a vacation to Phoenix, Arizona, or other parts of the Valley of the Sun, the natural wonders alone could keep you busy during your entire trip. Still, should you decide to venture outside of the Arizona capital area, there are plenty of amazing day trips from Phoenix. Whether you’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Monsoon storm cuts power overnight to thousands in the Valley

PHOENIX — A wild weekend across the Valley continues as another monsoon system makes its way across the Phoenix area. Track the system near you with the 12News interactive weather radar and see current traffic conditions here. Top developments. Tens of thousands of people lost power overnight, mainly near...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

Leftover permit-tags available for 2022 fall hunts

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts. There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13), and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Felony Charges On the Table For AZ Patriots Leader Jennifer Harrison

Prosecutors have a message for AZ Patriots leader Jennifer Harrison: You’re not getting off so easy this time. Harrison, an alt-right firebrand, didn't face charges after she sprayed a young girl with bear mace at a Black Lives Matter protest in Phoenix in June 2020. Tempe police say she pulled the stunt again on July 3.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms plow through Phoenix Sunday night - clipped version

Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected. Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake. Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST. |. While the work is supposed to help clear rainwater, some...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
peoriatimes.com

SoCal’s Mochinut to open 2nd Arizona location

Los Angeles-based chain Mochinut is bringing a new type of doughnut to the Northwest Valley, opening its second Arizona location next to Lee Lee International Supermarket on the southwest corner of Cactus Road and 75th Avenue in Peoria. “Coming from Southern California, Arizona doesn’t have many Korean restaurants or snacks,...
PEORIA, AZ
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Chandler, AZ, is a welcoming community for everyone from recent Arizona State University grads looking to launch their careers to seasoned entrepreneurs starting their own companies to senior citizens ready to retire. This versatile suburb in Phoenix’s East Valley offers excellent schools, world-class golf courses, more than 60 parks and affordable housing. One of the best places to live in the U.S., Chandler is a desert beauty that gets year-round sunshine. Even as one of Arizona’s biggest cities, Chandler retains its charm with a walkable downtown full of public art, boutique shopping, local restaurants and fantastic breweries.
CHANDLER, AZ

