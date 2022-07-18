ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Delta to buy 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnvYH_0gjO9pql00

FARNBOROUGH, England July 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) will buy 100 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 10 jets worth about $13.5 billion at list prices and has options to buy another 30, the U.S. carrier said on Monday.

Reuters reported in March that Delta was edging towards an order for 100 MAX 10 planes and reported last week that Airbus (AIR.PA) was in talks for Delta to expand an existing order of A220 planes. read more

Boeing shares were up 4% in premarket trading in New York on the announcement, while Delta was up 2%.

Delta, which made the announcement at the Farnborough Airshow, said it would start taking MAX 10 deliveries in 2025. Delta previously was the only major U.S. airline without a MAX in its fleet or on order. The MAX was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. The grounding was lifted in November 2020 after software and training updates.

"This is a huge testament to the value of the MAX," said Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir at a signing event. "What an endorsement from a world-class airline."

Boeing has had "strong demand" for the MAX since the ungrounding, with over 1,000 gross orders and 1.7 million flight hours, Boeing's Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said.

With the new order, Delta’s Boeing 737 fleet will expand to more than 300 total aircraft and will be its second-largest fleet family behind the Airbus (AIR.PA) A320.

Reuters separately reported a top-up order from Delta for around a dozen Airbus A220s is set to be signed as soon as Tuesday at the air show.

Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10 - the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family. Otherwise, it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law, unless Congress waives it.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told Aviation Week in an interview published this month that the planemaker could be forced to cancel the 737 MAX 10 over potential regulatory issues. On Sunday, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said that canceling the MAX 10 was "not a high probability path."

Delta said in the event of a delay in certification "the agreement has adequate protection in place, including allowing Delta to shift to another model of the MAX family if necessary."

Delta had extensive discussions with Boeing before it agreed to the deal. "It took us a long time getting here," Delta senior vice president Mahendra Nair said, saying it had options if the MAX 10 does not move forward. "This is really the airplane that we would want and we would hope that Boeing can get the extension that they need for the certification."

The MAX 10 aircraft will be 20%-30% more fuel efficient than the retiring Delta planes it will replace.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boeing 777X jet performs staggering steep take-off

A Boeing 777X jet has performed a staggering take-off, making a steep, almost vertical climb, to demonstrate the power of its engines and to illustrate how nimble the aircraft is.Footage shows the jet climbing to 1,300 feet in a few seconds - a climb of 6,000 feet per minute - meaning it would reach cruising altitude in just 5 minutes.The aircraft was empty during take-off, which was used to demonstrate capabilities and show them off to new and potential customers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Boeing, Airbus Secure Farnborough Orders as Sector Stabilises

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing has been cranking out order announcements at this week's Farnborough Airshow, restoring momentum to its troubled 737 MAX, while rival Airbus on Wednesday added to its A320neo order book. Boeing has secured over 100 firm orders for the MAX as it still faces big challenges...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
US News and World Report

Delta Air Lines to Buy 12 A220 Aircraft From Airbus

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines will buy 12 new A220-300 aircraft from European planemaker Airbus, the U.S. carrier said on Tuesday. Reuters first reported last week that Airbus was in talks with Delta to expand the U.S. carrier's existing order for A220 small jetliners by about a dozen aircraft, citing people familiar with the matter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Calhoun
International Business Times

Boeing Set To Ignite Sweltering Farnborough Airshow

Boeing will seek to shore up its troubled 737 MAX 10 and 777X jetliners with orders officially worth over $15 billion from Delta Air Lines and Lufthansa this week, as the aerospace industry swelters at its largest event since COVID-19. Industry sources said the U.S. planemaker, struggling to maintain a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Planes#Boeing 737 Max#Boeing Aircraft#Max#Farnborough#Delta Air Lines
Inyerself

Air Travel Just Got a Little More Interesting!

Introducing the "Airlander" Hybrid Air Vehicle (HAV)!. In an age where zero carbon emissions are every environmentally responsible company's goal, the blimp (or non-rigid airship) is coming back. HAV, or Hybrid Air Vehicles is a well-known British company committed to our planet's long-term future through sustainability while not sacrificing safety and efficiency. In 2012 they introduced the Airlander aircraft, and immediately, the possibilities started to present themself.
Reuters

Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
US News and World Report

Brazil's Embraer Gets New Orders From Porter Airlines, Alaska; Shares Rise

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday announced new aircraft orders from Porter Airlines and Alaska Air Group Inc, sending its shares higher, as it reaped an upsurge linked to the Farnborough Airshow in Britain. Embraer said Canada-based Porter Airlines has ordered an additional 20 E195-E2 aircraft to...
ALASKA STATE
Inyerself

Long Flights May Soon Be a Thing of the Past!

If I told you that you could travel to any far-off location in the world and arrive there in one hour, would this excite you? Venus Aerospace aims to do that with its Stargazer, a Mach 9 hypersonic space plane. The real question is, “Is Mach 9, or 9 times the speed of sound, feasible in commercial travel?”. A company called Venus Aerospace is banking on this possibility and has received backing from multiple sources to make this form of transportation a reality.
Reuters

Reuters

499K+
Followers
343K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy