ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Japan, South Korea foreign ministers agree to improve ties

By YURI KAGEYAMA, HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzDfK_0gjNnapG00
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, left, and Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi bump elbows before their talks in Tokyo, Monday, July 18, 2022. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) (Kim Kyung-Hoon / Associated Press)

TOKYO — The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan reaffirmed Monday the importance of bilateral ties and the three-way relationship with the United States as they renewed efforts to mend relations amid the war in Ukraine and other global tensions.

Park Jin, South Korea’s top diplomat, and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed to work together on the nuclear threat from North Korea and on the need to resolve a dispute over Japan’s colonial-era forced mobilization of Korean laborers, according to the two foreign ministries.

The countries’ ties have been strained mostly over historical issues, including forced labor leading up to and during World War II.

At the heart of the dispute are South Korean court rulings in 2018, which ordered two Japanese companies, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to compensate forced Korean laborers. The Japanese companies have refused to comply with the rulings, and the former laborers and their supporters responded by pushing for the forced sale of corporate assets of Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi.

The ministers shared a view that the disputes over the forced laborers must be resolved at an early date, the South Korean Foreign Ministry statement said. It quoted Park as saying South Korea would seek a resolution of the dispute before the sales of the two Japanese companies are made in South Korea.

According to the Japanese statement, Hayashi told Park that both sides need to build a constructive relationship based on the normalization of relations in 1965. Tokyo has long maintained that all compensation issues had been settled by then.

Since taking office in March, South Korea’s new conservative government led by President Yoon Suk Yeol has been pushing to improve ties with Japan and bolster a trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats.

At the start of the talks in Tokyo, Park and Hayashi bumped elbows and posed for cameras at the official guest house as they conversed softly in English. Both have attended schools in the U.S., and Park has also studied in Japan.

The visit, the first by a South Korean foreign minister since November 2019, comes after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, considered an influential figure in shaping Japan’s foreign policy.

Park expressed his condolences on Abe’s death. Park is scheduled to stay in Japan through Wednesday, and may meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Park and Hayashi had also met ahead of the South Korea presidential inauguration in Seoul in May, as well as in Bali, Indonesia, for the Group of 20 meeting earlier this month.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry in July launched consultations with lawyers and activists representing the Korean forced laborers and other experts to collect opinions on how to resolve the dispute.

Besides painful history, the two nations also share a long-running territorial dispute over islands that are controlled by Seoul but also claimed by Japan. Tokyo calls them Takeshima and South Korea calls them Dokdo.

President Joe Biden’s administration has tried to bring the two Asian democracies to work closer together on security and regional issues amid the war in Ukraine and tensions including threats from North Korea and saber-rattling from China.

North Korea this year stepped up missile and artillery tests in what is seen as an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul to relax international sanctions against Pyongyang.

Park also expressed support for Tokyo’s efforts to bring back Japanese abducted by North Korea decades ago, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

About 20 years ago, North Korea reversed years of denial and acknowledged it had kidnapped Japanese citizens and returned some to Japan. But Japan believes more are still in North Korea.

___

Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea.

___

Hyung-jin Kim is on Twitter https://twitter.com/hyungjin1972

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

With friends like these: Putin, Erdogan and Raissi to meet in Tehran

The leaders of Russia and Turkey are meeting in Iran this week in a show of unity and potential military alignment that acts as a stark geopolitical counterpoint to the recent visit by the American president to its primary Middle Eastern partners.Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Tehran with their Iranian hosts, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the country’s president, Ebrahim Raissi.Syria is the ostensible main topic of the meeting, which is being held as part of a five-year diplomatic effort to resolve the war between Bashar Assad’s regime and rebel...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Syria formally breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria said Wednesday it is formally breaking diplomatic ties with Ukraine in response to a similar move by Kyiv. Syria is a strong ally of Russia, which joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. F-35 Fighters Arrive in South Korea as Joint Military Drills Ramp Up

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighters arrived in South Korea on Tuesday on their first publicly announced visit since 2017 as the allies and nuclear-armed North Korean engage in an escalating cycle of displays of weapons. Joint military drills had been publicly scaled back in recent years,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Yoshimasa Hayashi
Person
Shinzo Abe
Reuters

Russia sanctions 384 Japanese lawmakers

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday imposed sanctions against 384 members of Japan's parliament, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Moscow said the measures were taken against those who had "taken an unfriendly, anti-Russian position."
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Benzinga

Russian Envoy Says Kim Jong-Un Recognized 'Independence' Of Ukraine's Separatist Region Without 'Selfish Goals'

The Russian ambassador to North Korea has said Kim Jong-Un recognized the "independence" of Donetsk and the Lugansk regions without any "selfish goals." What Happened: Alexander Matsegora, in an interview with Izvestia, said North Korea always does what it considers right in the international arena, "sometimes even harming itself," according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Japanese#South Korean#Nippon Steel
CBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with leaders of Iran, Turkey in Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leaders of Iran and Turkey in Tehran. This was his second trip out of Moscow since launching the invasion of Ukraine. The visit comes as Putin tries to strengthen ties with allies amid isolation from the West. Mark Katz, professor of government and politics at George Mason University, joined CBS News to discuss.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin's Ally Orders Forces To Prioritize Ukraine Missiles As Zelenskyy Says West Weaponry Beginning To Help

Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally has ordered defense forces to prioritize destroying Ukraine's long-range missiles and artilleries as the war-ridden country targets Russian supply lines with the West-supplied weaponry. What Happened: The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the Vostok group, which is fighting in Ukraine, and "instructed the...
MILITARY
NBC News

Vladimir Putin travels to Iran amid challenge to U.S. and Europe

TEHRAN, Iran — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine. In only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
International Business Times

Putin Ally Confirms ‘World War’ With Western World: ‘It Is A Global Conflict’

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a "world war" with the West as he continues his invasion of Ukraine, an ally said Wednesday. In an interview with independent Serbian TV Channel Pink, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, who has yet to condemn Putin for invading Ukraine, accused the West of sparking a "war" against Russia through the Ukrainian people.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy