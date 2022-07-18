ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 dead after shootings a block from each other, just hours apart in Mayfair

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NB3Zh_0gjNQxUA00

Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides that occurred a block away from each other within a span of a few hours.

Investigators say they are working under the premise that these cases in the Mayfair section of the city are related.

Police were called just before 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Loring Street near Ditman Street.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately three hours earlier, someone called 911 after hearing gunshots on the 4500 block of Bleigh Avenue near Jackson Street.

Police say a man in his 20s was found in a rear driveway with a gunshot wound to the head and right leg.

He died of his injuries at the scene, police say.

RELATED COVERAGE: Building it Better Together series on Gun Violence Solutions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJ10D_0gjNQxUA00

Mayfair residents said the double homicide has left them on edge.

"It's not safe around here at all," said Antonette Sexton.

"Violence is never the answer but don't kill," said Shayla Jones, adding, "You're not just taking it from them, you're taking it from the family too."

Police are looking through surveillance video in hopes of finding the shooter.

The names of the victims in both cases are not yet known.

These shootings ended a violent weekend in Philadelphia which saw at least 18 people shot, six of whom were fatally wounded.

Comments / 15

Bob
4d ago

Wife and I grew up Kensington, Port Richmond area. We like a lot of others planned to work hard and move up to Juniata or Mayfair. In the mid to late eighties that plan took a drastic turn and several years of working 2 full time jobs for me and 1 for her we got out of the city. Best plan ever.

Reply(4)
8
Being Honest
4d ago

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Praying still because there is an evil spiritual siege in the minds those who are causing this gun senseless violence... Also continue to Pray for our law 🚔enforcement officers and🚑 first 🚒responders who are out there in the fields dealing with these rampant every day shootings strengthen their hearts and keep them encouraged.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Officials: Man critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. Temple University police announced in a tweet that one man had been shot and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Temple University tweets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver Facing Charges After Stealing SEPTA Maintenance Truck, Crashing Into Wall During Police Chase In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a crazy scene in North Philadelphia on Friday morning. SEPTA officials tell Eyewitness News one of their maintenance trucks was stolen. Police chased the driver who eventually crashed into a wall at Hunting Park and Ridge Avenues. The suspect was not hurt but is now facing charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

3-year-old girl brutally beaten, pronounced dead at CHOP

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A person was taken into custody for the death of a female toddler in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday. The incident happened on July 12, 2022, on the 2600 block of Holbrook Street around 4:16 pm. According to police, medics arrived to pick up a 3-year-old toddler for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy