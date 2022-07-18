New Britain woman accused of hitting trooper, dragging them with car

A New Britain woman is accused of hitting a state trooper with a car, and then dragging the officer, police say.

Veronica Allen, 26, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including assaulting an officer.

Police say they were called to a home in Ellington where Allen was observed using a tire iron to smash car windows in a driveway.

Officers say Allen ignored verbal commands to stop, and got into a car before striking an officer and dragging them a short distance.

Police say the officer was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital by ambulance, treated for minor injuries and released.

Allen was later located at her home in New Britain and arrested.