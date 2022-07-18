Concert benefits Berks veterans organization

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several locations in Allentown are offering free meals to kids this summer as part of a federal program. Several Allentown schools, hospitals and community organizations are offering free summer meals for youth ages 18 and under as part the federal Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which ensures that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session, according to a news release from the city.
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A resident at Lehigh Commons was celebrated for hitting a milestone Wednesday. Lehigh County native Grace Zimmerman turned 100 years old. Her family gathered together from all over the country to join in her celebration. Grace says the secret to a long life "is working hard and...
The race for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania has a lot riding on it. The contest is a critical one when it comes to whether Democrats or Republicans will have control over the upper chamber of Congress after the November general election. The body is split 50-50 between...
BERKS CO., Pa. - It is another scorcher outside as temperatures once again soared into the 90's. "I kind of hate it. Not going to lie. I don't like being outside when it's very hot," said Tori Burns of Oley. It is a summer scorcher that has crowds out at...
READING, Pa. – A Reading shelter is expanding its capacity amid the extreme heat. "It can be a significant danger to all of us," said Modesto Fiume, Opportunity House director. Fiume was referring to the extreme heat, which prompted the Reading homeless shelter to issue a Code Red Alert,...
Joe Snedeker's annual charity bike ride for St. Joseph's Center begins next week and will make several stops in Schuylkill County. Snedeker, a meteorologist for WNEP, will begin his 25th trek to raise money for St. Joseph's Center Monday from Jersey Shore in Lycoming County. On Day 2, Joe will...
Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 10 seconds. West Chester, Pennsylvania’s American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) was recently voted Main Line Today magazine’s “2022 Readers’ Choice Best Museum for Families” in its annual poll. Listed under “Main Line’s Best Sports and Entertainment in 2022,” AHMEC vied for the title against several amazing and unique institutions.
LEBANON, Pa. — How’s peach season going?. The answer is going to vary from “good” to “terrible” depending on what part of Pennsylvania the grower is from. Dennis and Glenn Seyfert, of Seyfert Orchards in Lebanon, would unfortunately say the latter. “We don’t have...
WEST READING PA – Tower Health is adding 162 residents and fellows to four of its hospitals, including Phoenixville Hospital, and is continuing approved residency and fellowship training programs in five hospitals, including Pottstown Hospital, it said Tuesday (July 19, 2022). The new residents and fellows were expected to...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In response to last month's decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, Allentown City Council made a move Wednesday night to support city employees' access to abortions. Council voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution to express its opposition to the "imposition...
JIM THORPE, Pa. — People were enjoying the beach on a hot July day at Mauch Chunk Lake Park on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "It was what $7 to get in today for us, and I have my two kids with us today, and honestly were going to spend the whole day here. It's going to be beautiful," Jaime Klados of Albrightsville said.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County, looking to fill a dozen jobs in its sheriff’s department, prison, Children and Youth Department and other county roles, announced Wednesday it will offer sign-on bonuses for those positions. The county said the bonus is being offered “to help recruit for critical roles...
MIDDLETOWN, PA — The Philadelphia player who recently won the $200,000 PA lottery jackpot prize is someone to celebrate! This was the ninth-largest Treasure Hunt jackpot prize and it’s always exciting when somebody in Philadelphia wins big. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced this week that the lucky winner for...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council approved the creation of a proposed Southside LERTA district on first reading Tuesday night at City Hall. LERTA, which stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, District II will replace the city's current LERTA which expires Dec. 30. Before a second and final vote...
Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
HANOVER TWP, Pa. - With summer comes heat - sometimes so scorching, it can take away summer's good vibes pretty quick if you're not careful. In Hanover Township, Northampton County, the community center welcomed dozens of families out to enjoy a unique way to cool off. "When excessive heat waves...
NORRISTOWN, PA – The Montgomery County Commissioners in partnership with the Human Resources Department have announced a sign-on bonus for eligible roles at the County. This bonus is being offered to help recruit for critical roles with high vacancy rates and to assist the County in competing for talent in today’s competitive job market. Current roles eligible for a sign-on bonus include:
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County wants to spend its $161.4 million in federal pandemic recovery funds on projects that serve and benefit the most people, officials told listeners at a hearing Wednesday to get public comment on the plan. In fact, continued funding for the 110 projects selected will...
