ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, July 18 (Reuters) - Netflix (NFLX.O) broke Hollywood's rules to create a $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry rushed to copy. But as growth slows, it is looking backwards for a way forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney's (DIS.N) playbook.

The company that changed the way we watch television and movies aims to emulate the success of Mickey Mouse and "Star Wars," by trying to build brands that traverse film, television, games and consumer products, executives told Reuters in recent interviews.

Netflix teams are plotting ways to milk more from Netflix's bigger shows and movies with universes and characters they can return to again and again. The franchise strategy, details of which are reported here for the first time, is meant to complement Netflix's efforts to build a vast library of original programming with something for every taste.

"We want to have our version of ‘Star Wars’ or our version of ‘Harry Potter,’ and we're working very hard to build that,” said Matthew Thunell, the Netflix vice president credited with finding “Stranger Things.” “But those are not built overnight.”

Netflix’s franchise initiative comes at a critical moment, following two rounds of layoffs amid subscriber losses. It is racing to build a lower-cost, advertising-supported version of the service, which it once vowed never to do. On Tuesday, the company is expected to report losing 2 million more subscribers when it announces quarterly earnings. Its shares have sunk 70% this year.

Some of Netflix's current partners, who requested anonymity to protect their ongoing business relationships, said they have been frustrated by what they see as a lack of collaboration between the film and television groups. This has stymied efforts to capitalize on success through sequels, spin-offs or film adaptations of a hit series, they said.

"It feels as if you have to fight your way into building a franchise there," said one studio executive.

Thunell offered a different view. He and a corporate spokesperson described an environment of close collaboration among creative executives, who may independently greenlight projects but work toward the same goals.

"At a traditional studio, there are these big walls between the feature team and animation team and series team," he said. "Because Netflix is a very young organization, those walls just never had time to be built."

'STRANGER THINGS' TREATMENT

Netflix executives point to "Stranger Things" as a model. The science-fiction series, now in its fourth season, has inspired merchandise from a Surfer Boy frozen pizza at Walmart to Magic 8 Ball toys from Hasbro, plus live experiences. A "Stranger Things" spin-off series and stage play are in the works. read more

On its heels, Netflix executives said they plan to or are in the process of giving at least a dozen series and films the “Stranger Things” treatment.

The Spanish series “La Casa de Papel” has been remade in Korean and has a spin-off in the works. A prequel to the Regency-era period drama “Bridgerton” has been ordered, as was a reality competition in which nobody dies inspired by South Korean drama “Squid Game.” “The Witcher” fantasy series spawned an animated film and is getting a prequel.

The company also identified three coming shows as potential franchises because the stories are well known, bringing built-in audiences.

"The Three-Body Problem," an adaptation of the first book in a Chinese science-fiction trilogy, is in production with "Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as executive producers. "One Piece," based on a Japanese Manga series, is shooting, and a live-action adaptation of animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" just completed filming.

To be sure, not every story works as a franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezt5Z_0gjN2e4600

Executives aim to produce franchises from Millarworld, the comic book publisher Netflix acquired in 2017. The first Millarworld series, "Jupiter's Legacy," was canceled after the first season. There are currently six new projects in development, and another in production, said a spokesperson, who added that Netflix has plans to explore the villains of "Jupiter's Legacy" in a new series.

“It has to start with the story itself. Does it sustain that kind of expansion?" Thunell said. "There are some series like 'Stranger Things' that are wildly successful, that do have the depth of mythology, and additional stories that allow you to move into animation or features or anime."

EMERGING FILM FRANCHISES

The film studio, started from scratch five years ago, sees a handful of budding franchises: "Enola Holmes," about Sherlock's teenage sister, "Knives Out," an Agatha Christie-style mystery, “Old Guard," about a team of immortal mercenaries, action-thriller "Extraction" and zombie tale “Army of the Dead.”

Spy thriller "The Gray Man" debuts Friday. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, whom film chief Scott Stuber hailed as "franchise builders" at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, said they created a rich world with expansion in mind.

"We've definitely specifically designed and thought of this narrative in a way to carry it forward in other forms," co-director Anthony Russo said in an interview.

Netflix bolstered its franchise-building efforts through an October 2020 restructuring under new global TV chief Bela Bajaria, a former Universal Television executive who developed such Netflix comedies as "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Master of None."

As subscriber growth slowed in fall 2020, Bajaria sought to extract more from pricey deals with such producers as "Bridgerton's" Shonda Rhimes. She also formed a team to develop prestige series and spectacles (often big, effects-driven fantasy series) that could grow into franchises.

SCOUTING MATERIAL

Netflix added consumer products staff and hired in-house book scouts to find works to adapt, rather than waiting for outside agents or publishers to bring material to its executives. Thunell called this step a "game changer." It also created a video games unit.

The company has begun involving marketing and consumer products staff early in the franchise-building process. These teams, for example, recently traveled to London to meet with Benioff and Weiss on the "Three-Body Problem" set.

"Army of the Dead" producers Zack and Deborah Snyder provided input on a virtual reality experience while they were filming, according to Josh Simon, head of Netflix's consumer products and live experiences division. His team is now working with the Snyders on ideas tied to their next movie, "Rebel Moon."

"We're really deeply immersed in production meetings," Simon said. "We can work years ahead because we have that level of trust and collaboration with the creators."

Steven Ekstract, CEO of Global Licensing Advisors, said "Stranger Things" alone has the potential to generate $1 billion in annual retail sales starting in 2025 from products, events and possibly a theme park ride or digital avatars.

Netflix would reap royalties of about $50 million to $75 million from those sales, plus free advertising from merchandise. To reach that level, Netflix needs to keep people engaged with the "Stranger Things" world, he said.

The streaming service has considerably less experience in erecting franchises than its century-old Hollywood rivals, noted Julia Alexander, director of strategy at entertainment research firm Parrot Analytics.

"Do we have the same confidence in the Netflix machine as we do the Disney machine? No, but in part that comes from Disney spending years determining what that machine looks like," Alexander said. "For all of Netflix's dominance in the streaming space, they're still relatively new to building out these types of worlds."

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Kenneth Li and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D.b. Weiss
Person
Walt Disney
Person
David Benioff
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Television
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
Fox News

Man in underwear video-bombs live CNBC interview

In the latest viral home interview moment, a man in just his underwear walked through the background of a woman's live appearance on Monday during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box. CNBC contributor and Chairman and CEO of Aureus Asset Management Karen Firestone joined host Andrew Ross Sorkin to discuss...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

502K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy