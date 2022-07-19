ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour de France 2022 stage 16 preview: Route map and profile from Carcassonne to Foix tomorrow

By Sports Staff
 1 day ago

The Tour de France has arrived in the Pyrenees as the final week of the 2022 race kicks off with a 178.5km day from Carcassonne to Foix tomorrow.

After the final rest day, the riders will be refreshed after a brutal stretch of the Tour, but the general classification contenders will likely save their legs ahead of the bigger mountain stages to come.

Still, stage 16 will pose another stern test and features four categorised climbs - two at the start and a trickier pair near the end - that is likely to suit a skilled climber like Romain Bardet, as the French riders continue to search for an elusive stage win.

The big question, however, is how yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard will fare after a tumultuous stage 15 that saw the Danish rider l ose key team-mates Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk and left him assessing his own injuries following a collision with Tiesj Benoot.

It could well be the hope that Tadej Pogacar needs as the defending champion looks to renew his attack, but the Slovenian may be better suited waiting for Peyragudes or Col d’Aubisque to launch his assault.

Stage 16 profile

Stage 16 map

Stage 16 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 11:30am BST with the expected finish at around 3:50pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here .

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here .

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here .

General Classification after Stage 16

1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 59hrs 58mins 28secs

2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2m 22s

3 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +2:43

4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM +3:01

5 Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +4:06

6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic +4:15

7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +4:24

8 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert +4:25

9 Tom Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +8:49

10 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team +9:58

