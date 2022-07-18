ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The housing market may be cooling, but in Dallas-Fort Worth, the signs are more mixed

By Jess Hardin
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StzIJ_0gjMkJ7h00
A realtor sign in front of a house for sale in Fort Worth. Experts have identified signs the housing market is cooling off. But in DFW, demand is still high and inventory has not caught up. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

While experts throughout the country are hailing a long-anticipated housing market slowdown, here in Dallas-Fort Worth, the signs are more mixed.

Increasing mortgage interest rates have dissuaded some buyers, and, as a result, home inventory — the number of homes on the market — is finally climbing, albeit slowly.

But, in a region with high growth, like DFW, it’s undoubtedly still a seller’s market.

A June survey by Power Buyer Orchard found 16% of Dallas-Fort Worth homebuyers planning to buy a home in the next 12 months were willing to increase their budget by $100,000 or more to get their offer accepted. Nearly 50% of homebuyers were willing to increase their budget by $50,000.

Furthermore, 41% of buyers were not willing to sacrifice amenities like a walk-in closet, double vanity or outdoor patio.

Jonathan Jenkins, a Realtor and regional sales manager at Orchard, said buyers are still submitting offers over the asking price, but that gap is narrowing.

“We used to see insane offers,” said Jenkins. “Those offers are now $20,000 or $25,000 over. Or the buyer will pay closing fees and $15,000 over asking. It’s still very good for the seller, but you don’t have to give away your life savings to get into a house.”

What we’re seeing is not so much a cool down as a normalization of the market, Jenkins said.

“It’s a good thing,” he said. “Sellers are still able to sell homes for a really, really good price ... and, customers are less stressed.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Seafood in Dallas-Fort Worth

Being land-locked no longer means bad seafood. In fact, the once-detrimental geographical situation forever changed once Dallas restaurants started flying in their fish and shellfish. It’s so common now that just last weekend we were stuck in the middle seat on Southwest Airlines between an emotional support octopus and a crate of lobsters getting rowdy on in-flight ranch waters. You can buddy up to equally fresh seafood at our city’s best sushi spots, but you’ll find a boatload of superb seafood at places ranging from casual fish shacks and charming bistros to elegant steakhouses and fine-dining establishments all across North Texas. So, next time your food cravings lean toward the deep blue depths, head to one of these 16 spots with bounties that would make Poseidon jealous.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Food Banks Are Seeing Longer Lines Because of Inflation

The lines at local food banks and pantries are getting longer lately, as inflation and rising costs of just about everything put a strain on people’s wallets. Across the country, the number of families coming back to food banks for help has increased because inflation has reached a 40-year high in recent months.
HALTOM CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Restaurant voluntarily closes after Tarrant County inspectors find roaches, fruit flies

One Tarrant County restaurant closed voluntarily after inspectors discovered serious health code violations during inspections conducted from July 10 to July 16, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except those in Fort Worth, Arlington,...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Dallas Fort Worth#Mortgage#Orchard
CW33

Top places to drink in Fort Worth, according to Yelp

FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Whether it’s coffee, boba, or alcohol, Fort Worth has plenty of places to enjoy a drink and have a great upcoming weekend. It can be a bit intimidating trying to navigate through it all, but Yelp has your back. They released a list of the Top 25 Places to Drink in Metro Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CW33

These are the best banks in Dallas, according to study

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting the right bank for you is important and many factors can come into play when it comes to having the best bank and keeping your money secure. SmartAsset has recently done a study and came up with the best banks in Dallas and they’ve found that the best banks offer a convenient and manageable banking experience. “This list provides a tailored look at the area’s banks, helping Dallas residents get the most out of their banking whether from a wide-reaching national bank or a smaller, local institution.”
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

What Do You Mean I Need A Bath?

Jethro, our Catahoula Leopard rescue from Humane Society of North Texas, LOVES nature. Dirt is his favorite. As a nonprofit, we rely on your support to cover communities across Tarrant County.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Rent too high? Try negotiating.

Rents in Texas’ biggest cities, including Austin and Dallas, continue to rise, with tenants often seeing big rent hikes when it comes time to renew. And for many, wages aren’t keeping pace with the cost of living increases, forcing renters to search for cheaper housing. While Texas does...
AUSTIN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
7K+
Followers
542
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy