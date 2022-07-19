ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chip designers warm to U.S. bill despite big benefits to Intel

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYKBB_0gjMhLzm00

July 18 (Reuters) - Major U.S. chip firms on Monday were coming around to support a package of chip industry subsidies despite earlier concerns that legislation awaiting a vote in the Senate disproportionately benefits manufacturers like Intel Corp (INTC.O).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has told lawmakers that a vote could come as early as Tuesday on a slimmed-down set of bills to bolster the U.S. computer chip industry, after Democratic lawmakers cleaved them from a larger, more contentious bill.

The bills are aimed at making the U.S. more competitive against a rising China, whose chip industry has grown rapidly over the last five years to account for almost 10% of global sales.

The measures include $52 billion in subsidies and an investment tax credit to boost U.S. manufacturing. The bills have bipartisan support. Powerful Republican Senator John Cornyn on Sunday tweeted that proceedings on the bill have a "green light" after Democrats pared back their ambitions for unrelated spending bills.

But a rift had emerged last week within the chip industry itself, with some players concerned the final language of the legislation would provide disproportionate support to manufacturers like Intel while doing little to support chip designers like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O), Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O).

Intel, along with firms like Texas Instruments (TXN.O) and Micron Technology Inc (MU.O), designs and manufacturers its own chips. Such firms would benefit from the $52 billion in CHIPS Act subsidies to build factories and also from an investment tax credit to purchase tools for use inside their factories from another measure called the FABS Act.

Intel earlier this year said it would spend $20 billion on a factory in Ohio after breaking ground on two new plants in Arizona last year. read more

AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia design their own chips but tap partners to fabricate them and would see no direct benefit from subsidies to build plants or tax support for tools.

They support a separate version of the FABS Act introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that contains both the manufacturing tax credit and a tax credit for chip design activities that would directly benefit them.

That version of the FABS Act - which is more pleasing to a broader swather of chip industry players - is also the one the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents U.S. chip firms, had called on lawmakers to pass.

“We're encouraged that the legislation is progressing, and we continue to support enactment of $52 billion in CHIPS Act investments and a FABS Act investment tax credit for both manufacturing and design," the association said in a statement on Friday.

The current Senate legislation contains no design tax credit. An SIA spokesperson on Monday said the major chip design companies have told the association they do not plan to oppose the bill over the issue.An AMD spokesperson on Monday said the company supports the current legislation.

Nvidia declined to comment, and Qualcomm and Intel did not return requests for comment.

The lack of a chip design tax credit had prompted some U.S. companies, which asked not to be named for fear of industry and government blowback, to debate their support for the Senate bill if the final language that comes to the floor has no tax credit for design activities, two people familiar with matter said.

"You have Intel that might get $20 billion with CHIPS Act plus $5 billion or $10 billion under the FABS Act. So $30 billion goes to your direct competitor, and you don't get a penny? That's going to cause problems in the market," said one person at a company that debated its position on the bill, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk to the press.

"It's going to benefit just a few companies," said a person at a second company that deliberated its support for a bill with no design credits who was not authorized to speak to the press.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year-on-year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
TheStreet

Chip Maker Intel Has News That Customers and Companies Won't Like

Intel ( (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report) is the bearer of additional bad news. The chip giant will give an extra blow to consumers and businesses concerned about the health of the economy. For several weeks in fact, consumers have seen their bills for groceries and other products increase. The price of gasoline at the pump has jumped when they go to fill up their car.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Chuck Schumer
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Design#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Intel Corp#Democratic#Republican#Democrats#Nvidia Corp#Texas Instruments#Micron Techn
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Reuters

501K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy