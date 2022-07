Click here to read the full article. Actor and comedian Jak Knight’s recent death, at age 28, has been ruled a suicide. Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, was found in Los Angeles on July 14, suffering from a gunshot wound; his cause of death was later ruled a suicide, according to a Los Angeles County coroner’s report obtained by People. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative said in a statement last week, when Knight’s death was first reported. First making a name for...

