ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Museum of Ice Cream welcomes guests with sweet treats and experiences

By Chicago Star Media
chicagostarmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindy City residents have a new opportunity to indulge their sweet tooth – and enjoy a whimsical throwback to their childhood – with the long-awaited opening of the Museum of Ice Cream's latest location in Chicago on July 16. The brightly-colored museum, located just around the corner...

www.chicagostarmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Chicago

Soul & Smoke delivers great barbecue on the river

When you dine out in Chicago, you often have to choose between great views and great food. But it all comes together at Soul & Smoke's new Rockwell on the River location in Avondale. At this hidden oasis next to the Metropolitan Brewery, patrons sip mugs of beer on a vast patio filled with comfy chairs and tables perched over the river. Now, they can also eat amazing barbecue. The bite: Soul & Smoke cooks do a lot well, but their tender smoked brisket ($38 per pound) totally bowled us over.The meat was so rich and flavorful that we could barely finish a slice each with our kale salad, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheese. And don't miss the rib-and-tip combo featuring smoked 'nduja sausage ($17.50). Bonus: Kids and dogs are welcome, and there is an even quieter side for those not drinking. Vegetarians can fill up on Soul & Smoke's delicious kale salad ($15).
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Celebrate Christmas In July At Free Unique Fun Family Event In IL

Want to cool off on a hot summer day, how about celebrating Christmas in July?. Honestly up to this point, I thought Christmas in July was just a marketing plan for retail businesses to get holiday shopping in the minds of consumers during the summer months. Don't get me wrong, I believe it's a brilliant strategy. Who doesn't love that time of the year? To celebrate the halfway point definitely gets people excited.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
NBC Chicago

The Biggest Bounce House in the World is Coming to a Chicago Suburb This Weekend, And it's Not Just For Kids

The Guinness-certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' is bouncing across the country this summer, with a stop in a Chicago suburb this weekend and next. 'The Big Bounce America,' which features four massive, inflatable attractions will inflate inflate in Rolling Meadows, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago at Busse Forest Park, July 22-24 and July 29-31.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

After School Matters culinary teens partner with Kellogg in cooking competition

After School Matters’ culinary teens will compete against one another creating unique recipes with Kellogg products. Chefs Gail Gand, former host of the Food Network’s “Sweet Dreams” and 2001 James Beard Award winner, and Martial Noguier, Executive Chef and Owner of Bistronomoic and two-time James Beard nominee, are two of the notable culinary artists who served as the teens’ mentors to prepare them for the competition, with other well-known guests serving as judges like Amanda Puck, Strategic Brand Manager for Mariano’s, former host of WTTW 11 "Check, Please"' and two-time Emmy Award Winner selecting the winning dishes.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Of Ice Cream#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Carnival Games#Vegan#Dessert#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Museum Of Ice Cream
Axios Chicago

Readers share their favorite gyros

Last week we shared our favorite spots for gyros, with Justin choosing Mr. Greek Gyros in Greektown and Monica opting for Windy City Gyros in Lakeview. Our readers responded with so many favorites that the list nearly spun out of control. Cindy J.: "The best gyro is at the Athenian Room in Lincoln 'No' Park! You have to get it with the Greek fries in the amazing red wine vinegar sauce. The portion is so big, I always get sauce on the side and request an extra pita and tzatziki sauce and make a second sandwich the next day!"Mike R....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CHICAGO READER

Sun, sand—and segregation

So, a bicyclist walks up to a beach on the North Shore. It’s hot, he’s been riding, he just wants to put his feet in the cool Lake Michigan water that he can see sparkling behind a booth and a prominent “beach pass required” sign. A hapless kid with a summer job is manning the booth.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Music of the Baroque announces exciting new season plus a new partnership

2022-2023 will be an ambitious and exciting season for Music of the Baroque, the ensemble’s 52nd. The season marks the 20th anniversary of the appointments of Music Director Dame Jane Glover and Principal Guest Conductor Nicholas Kraemer and features the St. Matthew Passion, the monumental work the ensemble planned as the highlight of its 50th-anniversary celebration during the 2020-21 season.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Movement aims to remind drivers to secure pets

The #BuckleUpWithBlueBear movement was started by Joze Cruz and Juliette Mcauly after their dog Blue Bear leapt out of their vehicle. The couple joined Good Day Chicago to bring awareness to a real danger pet parents should be aware of.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

What you need to know before you go to Lollapalooza

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Grant Park will soon be filled with crowds and music as Lollapalooza 2022 returns with a packed lineup. The four-day music fest runs July 28 to July 31 and its roster includes a variety of artists from rap to electro pop and indie to pop-punk.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy