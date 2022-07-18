ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Attorney Gen. Tong expected to announce $11M payout for opioid victims

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0DH6_0gjMb14P00

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is expected to make an announcement today that opioid victims in the state will receive the first $11 million in a historic $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors.

Tong will join community members who lost loved ones to opioids in Waterbury today to make the announcement.

The landmark $26 billion settlement involves opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

The settlement is the largest opioid-related settlement to date and it is aimed at reversing the crisis for families and in places devastated by it.

Comments / 7

Jojo Smith
2d ago

sad day...due to junkies being junkies people who have legitimate pain are being denied adequate treatment...hospice nurses want to thank those that have created this situation...our only prayer is that should you all who agree with this BS someday experience real pain...bone cancer pain and the same will happen to you.

Reply
2
Related
wshu.org

Connecticut receives its first payment from historic opioid settlement

Connecticut has started receiving money from the historic settlement with opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson and three major distributors. Attorney General William Tong was in Waterbury to announce that the first $11 million had been paid. Most of the money would go to opioid treatment and prevention programs in the state's 169 cities and towns.
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Windsor woman admits defrauding employer and lender of $700,000

HARTFORD — A Windsor woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to defrauding her employer and its lender of more than $700,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Margaret Boisture, 50, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution before U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford, according to Tom Carson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The offense carries a maximum prison term of 30 years.
WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

State committee to hold hearing on Ganim getting law license back

BRIDGEPORT — A year and a half after Mayor Joseph Ganim applied to get his law license back, a state committee has agreed to hold a hearing on his request. On Monday, the Standing Committee on Recommendations for Admission to the Bar scheduled a hearing on Ganim’s application for reinstatement for Aug. 8 in Superior Court in Hartford.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
Register Citizen

Companies want to stop development of Dunkin’ Donuts Park area in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two companies originally tapped to develop Dunkin’ Donuts Park and the surrounding area filed an amended complaint last week seeking damages and to stop another firm from doing the work. Lawyers for Centerplan Construction Co. and DoNo Hartford LLC filed the amended complaint in Hartford Superior...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Law aimed at tackling car thefts in the state officially on the books

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A law designed to crack down on motor vehicle thefts in Connecticut is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference to announce the enactment of Public Act 22-115. The announcement happened Tuesday morning at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury. Lamont...
GLASTONBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Amerisourcebergen
105.5 The Wolf

Here’s Where Cannabis Cultivators May Set Up in Connecticut

If you're worried that a large-scale cannabis cultivator grow house will suddenly appear overnight next to your condo complex, don't. That is, unless your neighborhood has been identified as a "Disproportionately Impacted Area" which was approved by Connecticut's Social Equity Council. But, if you live within one of the blue-shaded areas on the map you see above, it may start to smell a bit skunky soon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Some Conn. Filers Struggling With New Unemployment System

The state’s new unemployment benefits and tax system, ReEmployCT, launched two weeks ago. Since its launch, the Connecticut Department of Labor reports that more than 21,000 claimants have filed for benefits and the department has paid out more than $10 million in unemployment benefits. Not everyone is having success...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Local professor discusses Mexican cartel ties in CT

(WTNH) – The process of bringing one of the world’s most notorious drug kingpins to the U.S. to face trial is underway. One of the FBI’s most wanted, Rafael Caro Quintero, was one of the founders of Mexican drug trafficking, a cartel leader. The Mexican cartel business is alive and well here in Connecticut. On […]
ENFIELD, CT
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy