Connecticut Attorney Gen. Tong expected to announce $11M payout for opioid victims

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is expected to make an announcement today that opioid victims in the state will receive the first $11 million in a historic $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors.

Tong will join community members who lost loved ones to opioids in Waterbury today to make the announcement.

The landmark $26 billion settlement involves opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

The settlement is the largest opioid-related settlement to date and it is aimed at reversing the crisis for families and in places devastated by it.