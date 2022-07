As the war in Ukraine has turned from Russia’s failed attempt to quickly take the capital and remove leadership to a slow and grueling battle in the East. Ukraine has said that one weapon system in particular had made a huge difference in its effort to fend off the Russian invasion.It’s the U.S. manufactured M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS, an artillery launcher on wheels on wheels. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised it, the Ukrainian Army is singing about it, and the Kremlin recently made destroying them a priority. HIMARS is, like the Javelin before it, a weapon of war that has become a meme and a symbol of the wider conflict.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO