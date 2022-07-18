ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, OH

Liberty Union’s Jacob Miller picked by Miami Marlins in MLB Draft

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ml048_0gjMUuhC00

You can watch NBC4’s earlier story on Jacob Miller in the video player above.

BALTIMORE, Ohio (WCMH) — Liberty Union pitcher Jacob Miller realized a lifelong dream Sunday night as the Miami Marlins picked him in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Miller entered the draft as the top-ranked prospect from Ohio and now has the option to join the Marlins straight out of high school after being selected 46th overall.

The 2022 Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year will need to decide whether he’ll turn pro or go to college and play for the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville offered Miller a full scholarship before he began his high school baseball career and if he decides to play NCAA baseball, he will need to stay through his junior year or until he turns 21.

Miller went 15-2 during the past two seasons for Liberty Union and throws up to 99 miles per hour.

He helped lead the Lions in 2022 to its first appearance in a state tournament since 1964 where they fell in the state semifinals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cardale Jones and Brian Schottenstein ink $550,000 Ohio State football NIL deal via new foundation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Brian Schottenstein and former Ohio State football star Cardale Jones have created a $550,000 name, image and likeness deal for four OSU football players through their “charitable NIL fund.” The fund, known as THE Foundation, worked with American Eagle, Designer Shoe Warehouse and Value City Furniture to put the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily. Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale. Dean ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Louisville, OH
State
Ohio State
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Union, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 15, dies after being dropped at hospital for shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being dropped off at a Columbus hospital after being shot. Columbus police said the victim, Devin Bannister, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital at approximately 2:41 a.m. Monday for a gunshot wound. Bannister was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:32 a.m. Police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Mlb Draft#Liberty Union#The Louisville Cardinals#Lions
NBC4 Columbus

Man held at gunpoint, robbed in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man they said robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday. A security camera captured footage of the suspect walking through a convenience store, located in the 1700 block of Morse Road, right before the robbery. Around noon, the man then walked over to another man outside, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Woman threatens clerk, vandalizes store

ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month. According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Portsmouth man arrested, charged with raping 5-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Portsmouth man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl. Cody Lee Taylor, 18, was charged with one felony count of rape and arrested at his Portsmouth home, located on the 1300 block of Park Avenue, where he reportedly sexually assaulted the child, according to a Tuesday news release […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 20, EDGE Qua Russaw

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 20 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Montgomery (Ala.) Carver EDGE Qua Russaw. The summer before senior year is one of the most important periods in the recruiting...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBC4 Columbus

Family speaks two years after Pike County men went missing

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been two years of heartache for families of two men who went missing within a day of each other and are now thought to be dead. Both families were told the same disturbing story by people who called in with tips: that Koby Roush and Raymont Willis had been cut […]
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting at Short North UDF store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a United Dairy Famers store in the Short North Arts District early Wednesday. Jeremy Vest, 47, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said Vest was found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Guilty verdict reached in Hardin County kidnapping, rape

KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury convicted a Hardin County man Tuesday in the kidnapping and raping of a 7-year-old girl last November. Charles Eugene Castle was found guilty on several counts including kidnapping, rape, attempted murder, and other charges. Castle was convicted of kidnapping the child from her home overnight on Nov. 11, 2021, […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
On3.com

On3 RPM update for top 20 uncommitted prospects

The latest edition of the 2023 On300 ranking dropped Monday, featuring 21 five-star recruits. Over half of the top 50 recruits in the country are committed at this point in the cycle, but there are still many notable names left on the board. Here are the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine’s picks for the top 20 uncommitted players at the moment.
SPORTS
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 17, WR Noah Rogers

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver Noah Rogers, who is committed to Ohio State. Rogers jumped up from No. 42 in the previous rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy