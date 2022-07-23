ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 9 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paJnj_0gjM7xPf00

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC , the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent , but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya , Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December .

READ MORE: Predicting every year-end UFC champion in 2022

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 23 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLidM_0gjM7xPf00

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims

L’udovit Klein vs Mason Jones (lightweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Saturday 30 July – UFC 277 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyZU1_0gjM7xPf00

Main card

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Justin Tafa vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Igancio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Saturday 6 August – UFC Fight Night – TBD

Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Shamil Gamzatov vs Misha Cirkunov (light heavyweight)

Bryan Battle vs Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Saturday 13 August – UFC Fight Night – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVOfY_0gjM7xPf00

Main card

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo (women’s flyweight)

Malcolm Gordon vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)

Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann (women’s bantamweight)

Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 20 August – UFC 278 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FINVs_0gjM7xPf00

Main card

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Leon Edwards 2 (welterweight title)

Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold (middleweight)

Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)

Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Prelims

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker (light heavyweight)

Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano (flyweight)

Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin (bantamweight)

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana (featherweight)

Saturday 3 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euiNL_0gjM7xPf00

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Zarah Fairn vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Saturday 10 September – UFC Fight Night – TBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ltk2l_0gjM7xPf00

Nate Diaz vs Islam Makhachev (welterweight) – TBC

Saturday 17 September – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Giga Chikadze vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (heavyweight)

Andre Fili vs Lando Vannata (featherweight)

Maryna Moroz vs Sijara Eubanks (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 22 October – UFC 280 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall's injury TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 208

Curtis Blaydes left UFC Fight Night 208 with a main event win over Tom Aspinall, but it didn’t come the way he wanted. Aspinall (12-3 MMA, 5-1 UFC) suffered a knee injury in the opening moments of the heavyweight headliner at The 02 in London, bringing an end to the fight to end just 15 seconds after it began and giving Blaydes (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) the injury TKO win.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 208 video: Nikita Krylov rushes Alexander Gustafsson for 67-second knockout

Nikita Krylov spoiled Alexander Gustafsson’s return to competition with a quick win at UFC Fight Night 208. Gustafsson (18-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC), a former three-time UFC title challenger, made a comeback from a two-year layoff on Saturday. Krylov (28-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC) didn’t allow him the chance to get a feel for the octagon, though, because he blasted the Swede with a haymaker for an early knockdown.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 283 live and official results

MAIN CARD (Showtime) Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27. Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:54. Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin results in a no...
TACOMA, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Curtis Blaydes won't rematch Tom Aspinall after UFC Fight Night 208: 'I'm not risking my ranking '

LONDON – Curtis Blaydes is understandably disappointed with how the UFC Fight Night 208 main event unfolded, but has no choice but to move forward. Blaydes (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) was awarded the TKO victory just 15 seconds into Saturday’s heavyweight headliner when Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) appeared to blow out his knee in the opening exchange, causing the fight to be waved off.
UFC
FanSided

UFC London: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall live results [UPDATED]

UFC London: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall live results. In his home country, Tom Aspinall will have the chance to break into the top five of the UFC heavyweight rankings when he faces Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC London, at The O2 Arena. Blaydes enters this fight...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 280 press conference LIVE: Latest updates as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley speak in London

The first press conference for UFC 280 took place today, as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley travelled to London to preview October’s seismic Abu Dhabi fight card.In the main event of UFC 280 in three months’ time, Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title, while O’Malley faces his biggest bantamweight test yet as he goes up against former champion Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, Belal Muhammad clashes with Sean Brady at welterweight, and Muhammad joined Oliveira and Makhachev at the O2 Arena today, moments before the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC London – which takes place...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC's Molly McCann: Spinning back elbow KO solidified that I am who I say I am

LONDON – Molly McCann has been here before, about to be in the same kind of spotlight, but that doesn’t mean it’s feeling commonplace. McCann (12-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) on Saturday takes on Hannah Goldy (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) on the UFC Fight Night 208 main card at The O2 in London. The card streams on ESPN+. McCann is one of the biggest favorites on the card at Tipico Sportsbook at more than 4-1.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Nikita Krylov TKO’s Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London

Today’s UFC London event featured the return of Alexander Gustafsson who collided with Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight contest. Gustafsson (18-8 MMA) had entered the contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. In his most previous effort in July of 2020, Alex suffered a submission loss to former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.
UFC
The Independent

UFC London card: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes, Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt and all fights tonight

Saturday night will mark the UFC’s second trip to London in just four months, with March’s scintillating edition of the event forcing mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion into a rapid return.Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and a host of British fighters secured statement wins at UFC London in March, sending the O2 Arena into raptures on an evening that broke Fight Night and O2 Arena records.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC London – latest fight updates from O2 ArenaAspinall’s first-round submission of Alexander Volkov that night has earned him another main-event spot this Saturday, with Curtis Blaydes set to stand across the Octagon...
UFC
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 23 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, LondonWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card following...
UFC
