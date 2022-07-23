ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TEyZ_0gjM7ulU00

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 23 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims

L’udovit Klein vs Mason Jones (lightweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 208 video: Nikita Krylov rushes Alexander Gustafsson for 67-second knockout

Nikita Krylov spoiled Alexander Gustafsson’s return to competition with a quick win at UFC Fight Night 208. Gustafsson (18-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC), a former three-time UFC title challenger, made a comeback from a two-year layoff on Saturday. Krylov (28-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC) didn’t allow him the chance to get a feel for the octagon, though, because he blasted the Swede with a haymaker for an early knockdown.
UFC
FanSided

Brock Lesnar shows up at SmackDown after walking out, dismantles Austin Theory (Video)

Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of SmackDown before the show but returned just in time, destroyed Austin Theory, and saved WWE. On a tumultuous day within WWE that saw longtime CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon announce his retirement at 77 years old, the aftermath of that decision seemed as if it could have even bigger immediate effects as it pertains to Brock Lesnar.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makwan Amirkhani
Person
Jonathan Pearce
Person
Kyle Nelson
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Nicolas Dalby
Person
Volkan Oezdemir
Person
Alexander Gustafsson
Person
Molly Mccann
Person
Nikita Krylov
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE World Champion In Horrible Car Wreck

That could have been worse. There are a lot of wrestlers in the world today and a lot of them wrestle on shows of different levels. You are only going to have heard of so many wrestlers out there, but a good many of them might have made an impact wrestling elsewhere at one point or another. One such former WWE star had some bad news recently, but it could have been much worse.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Answers AEW Star’s Challenge

Earlier this week, former AEW Women’s Champion and winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Britt Baker D.M.D, appeared on “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward. There she discussed how she would study the four horsewomen of WWE when training early in her career. She then challenged Bayley to walk through the “Forbidden Door” and fight her.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Espn#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#O2 Arena#Bst Lrb#Ct#Bt Sport
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Getting Character Change

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured a backstage segment which confused some fans. Sarah Schreiber welcomed Veer for an interview, but Veer didn’t say much. He just stared at the camera then looked at Sarah Schreiber and said, “boo” before walking away while laughing.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Written Out Of Storyline Due To Backstage Heat

Over the last few months fans have seen a number of NXT stars receive name changes after getting called up to the main roster. LA Knight was called up and renamed Max Dupri and in recent weeks he’s been the key figure in the Maximum Male Models storyline. However,...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Reacts to Reports of WWE RAW Returning to a TV-14 Format

At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made an appearance and addressed reports that WWE RAW might switch back to a TV-14 style. “I think it’s a good move. With their main demographic being 18-34 year old males. Done the way that WWE will do it, it will mean much more than just a random, ‘Okay, we’re gonna use a cuss word because it’s gonna get a cheap pop.’
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
The Independent

UFC London card: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes, Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt and all fights tonight

Saturday night will mark the UFC’s second trip to London in just four months, with March’s scintillating edition of the event forcing mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion into a rapid return.Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and a host of British fighters secured statement wins at UFC London in March, sending the O2 Arena into raptures on an evening that broke Fight Night and O2 Arena records.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC London – latest fight updates from O2 ArenaAspinall’s first-round submission of Alexander Volkov that night has earned him another main-event spot this Saturday, with Curtis Blaydes set to stand across the Octagon...
UFC
thecomeback.com

WWE shares major news about wrestling legend Triple H

Earlier this year, WWE star Triple H retired from professional wrestling after a near-death experience that resulted in emergency heart surgery and a defibrillator being placed in his chest. While Triple H will not be returning to the ring, he is getting back into the wrestling world. The WWE announced...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 283 live and official results

MAIN CARD (Showtime) Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27. Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:54. Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin results in a no...
TACOMA, WA
The Independent

UFC 280 press conference LIVE: Latest updates as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley speak in London

The first press conference for UFC 280 took place today, as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley travelled to London to preview October’s seismic Abu Dhabi fight card.In the main event of UFC 280 in three months’ time, Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title, while O’Malley faces his biggest bantamweight test yet as he goes up against former champion Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, Belal Muhammad clashes with Sean Brady at welterweight, and Muhammad joined Oliveira and Makhachev at the O2 Arena today, moments before the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC London – which takes place...
UFC
The Independent

UFC London LIVE results: Paddy Pimblett wins before Tom Aspinall injury against Curtis Blaydes

Paddy Pimblett was once again the star of UFC London, four months after the MMA promotion’s last trip to the English capital, submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round before fellow Briton Tom Aspinall suffered a knee injury just seconds into the main event.Pimblett, who entered the O2 Arena with a 2-0 record in the UFC after two first-round stoppage wins, was largely outwrestled by Leavitt in the first round of their fight on Saturday night, but the Liverpudlian kept his composure to set up the finish in Round 2. Pimblett, 27, dropped Leavitt with a knee in the...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy