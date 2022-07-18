ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Leslie; Letcher; Perry; Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Harlan, southeastern Leslie, Letcher, southeastern Perry, southeastern Knott, southeastern Floyd and Pike Counties through 230 AM EDT At 153 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Coal Run Village to Nolansburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Zebulon, Raccoon, Meta, Chloe, Coal Run, Shelbiana and Garden Village around 200 AM EDT. Fishtrap Lake around 205 AM EDT. Kimper and Phyllis around 210 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Cumberland, Benham, Clover, Mcandrews, Clutts, Rock House, Blair, Kingdom Come S.P., Clover Fork, Linefork, Lynch, Big Black Mountain, Lewis Creek, Partridge, Kings Creek, Flint, Phelps, Board Tree, Maggard, Coleman, Majestic, Jamboree, Woodman, Eolia, Argo and Oven Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mason A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Meigs and north central Mason Counties through 145 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rutland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pomeroy, Racine, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, New Haven, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Syracuse, Hartford City, Portland, Darwin and Harrisonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Martin; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Martin, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Floyd and northwestern Pike Counties through 200 AM EDT At 123 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Martin, or near Prestonsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dana, Alvin, Honaker and Blue Moon around 130 AM EDT. Ivel, Justell, Betsy Layne, Harold, Aluba, Endicott and Grethel around 135 AM EDT. Boldman, McCombs and Osborn around 140 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Gulnare, Coal Run, Piso, Zebulon, Jarad, Heenan, Meta, Varney, Raccoon, Heisey and Conder. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Knott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Knott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN KNOTT...NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL BREATHITT AND SOUTHEASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
