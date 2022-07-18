Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Southaven man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested Wednesday morning shortly after she allegedly shot at a car full of young children in a Taco Bell parking lot, police say. In the early hours of Wednesday just before Taco Bell was set to close at 3 a.m., Shuntae Daniels, 27, allegedly got into an argument after “almost” hitting a car full of four adults and four young children; a five-year-old, four-year-old, eight-year-old, and one-year-old.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO