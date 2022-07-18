Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Southaven man

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Four Horn Lake police officers are on paid leave after a woman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate this case. The incident began around 1:30 a.m. when Horn Lake...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police investigation is underway in Horn Lake, Mississippi. Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday Horn Lake Police announced all lanes of Goodman Road are back open. Police agencies from across the state are at the scene on Goodman Road between I-55 and U.S. 51. Desoto County...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating at least 30 vehicle break-ins overnight. According to MPD, it happened around 3 a.m. at the Holiday Inn off of Shelby Oaks Drive. The string of break-ins comes just after MPD launched a task force aimed at combating car thefts...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested a man who was allegedly responsible for three jewelry shop burglaries in the Memphis area between May and June. The suspect, Scott Blackston, 22, was arrested after driving in a stolen car at Annesdale Avenue and Withers Street on June 30.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested Wednesday morning shortly after she allegedly shot at a car full of young children in a Taco Bell parking lot, police say. In the early hours of Wednesday just before Taco Bell was set to close at 3 a.m., Shuntae Daniels, 27, allegedly got into an argument after “almost” hitting a car full of four adults and four young children; a five-year-old, four-year-old, eight-year-old, and one-year-old.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested two juveniles in connection with a deadly carjacking in Whitehaven on Monday, including a 15-year-old who is charged with First Degree Murder. Police say 15-year-old Miguel Andrade and an unnamed 16-year-old are both charged in connection with the carjacking of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Through a computer screen on zoom, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade who is accused of shooting Mid-South church leader Rev. Dr. Autura Eason Williams appeared in juvenile court Wednesday. He is one of two teenagers who were arrested after Eason Williams was shot to death in front of...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an altercation with his mother, a man was charged with multiple counts including, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and elderly adult abuse. On Monday, July 18, 2022, Troy Jones got into a verbal argument with his mother that resulted in Jones verbally abusing her, according to the police report.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Questions and concerns about the recent arrest of a Mid-South man and the medical care he needed afterward. The arrest happened Saturday in Oakland, Tennessee in Fayette County. According to the affidavit, Oakland Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Calloway after they say he did not stop at...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Special agents in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the threats made to a judge and prosecutor in Davidson County that began on May 6. TBI said Bobby Terell Harris was responsible for making the phone calls and threats to those involved in his case. Harris...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a Mid-South pastor. Memphis Police say Reverend Autura Eason-Williams was shot in her driveway in Whitehaven on Monday, July 18, as the teens stole her car. And MPD said a 15-year-old pulled the trigger. Hearts are broken...
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - It’s been 12 days since University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen. Wednesday, his classmates, community members, and more came together for a rally in support of Lee and his family. The message behind the rally at Ole Miss was...
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Department of Transportation announced updates of several bridge and road projects in the Mid-South. The $52 million project will replace four bridges on interstate 55 at Hickahala Creek in Tate County. The Northbound bridges were built and are officially completed. The Southbound side bridge...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawmaker was arrested for domestic assault and theft of property. An arrest warrant was issued for Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) on Saturday in Nashville. The victim told police that Harris, his ex-boyfriend, assaulted him. According to the police report, the victim went to Harris’...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is bursting at the seams setting a new record with over 300 dogs physically in the shelter. To put it into perspective, based on kennel space and staffing the facility should have less than 200 animals. MAS Director Alexis Pugh joined Action...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know the Mid-South is considered part of the melanoma belt?. With sweltering temperatures here in the Mid-South, many are spending time by the pool which makes protecting your skin so important. Melanoma is particularly deadly, and it is one of the few cancers on...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Failure to remit sales tax from customers has led to Tipton county man pleading guilty to theft. Tennessee Department of Revenue performed an investigation that led to Adam Kelly pleading guilty to theft of $60,000 on Monday July 18, 2022. Kelley failed to remit sales tax...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants putting a unique spin on hot dogs. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV...
