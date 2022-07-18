ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Spotlight On: I Am Home Art Community

Cover picture for the articleMaking Art Accessible to Those Experiencing Homelessness in Asheville. It all started with an ashtray. Janet Taylor purchased a handmade ashtray from a man on the streets of downtown Austin, TX, in 1998, at the behest of her young daughters. As she watched her children delight in their newly purchased treasure,...

Sustainability: The Arts & Wildlife

Most of us have seen photos of the solitary polar bear stranded on a melting ice floe. Or have passed by an art gallery where a portrait of a woeful wild beast caught our eye or where we admired a piece of pottery adorned with hard-to-resist critters. Art connects us to nature in powerful and visceral ways. Perhaps nowhere more so than in places like Asheville where artists of so many genres are drawn to the natural world for inspiration. Or is it the art that inspires a deeper, even spiritual, look at nature?
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

11 Stops for Amazing Pizza in Asheville, North Carolina

The New York Times blew into Asheville in 2016 and threw down a pretty cutting insult to the city. The mountain town is known for many things, reporter Jane Black wrote, before adding: “Pizza, though, is not one of them.” Since then, things have decidedly changed. Good pizza can now be found all around town, from a fancy downtown cocktail bar to a food truck that pops up randomly at breweries. Based on these 11 pizzaiolos, it’s time to add Italian pie to the list of things Asheville does well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Checking up on Baby Clyde

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills. Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis. The happy baby and his parents recently had a...
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

After 29 years, a Tryon institution is coming to an end

Jana Williamson Lukesova has decided to close Foothills Gymnastics Academy, liquidate her assets, and return to the Czech Republic to care for her aging mother. Jana was born and raised in Czechoslovakia under communist rule. She arrived in America in 1991, became an American citizen, and opened her Tryon gymnastics gym in 1993.
TRYON, NC
tribpapers.com

Councilwoman’s Post Receives Backlash from Citizens

Weaverville – Several citizens have responded to, both by email and Facebook posts, Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood’s Facebook post about the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Tribune reported the post on its front page (June 30th, 2022). Weaverville Town Councilwoman Michele Wood posted on...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Domestic violence nonprofit opens new Hendersonville facility

Safelight, a Hendersonville nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility June 29. Executive Director Lauren Wilkie says the new space at 317 N. Washington St., Hendersonville, pulls together three services previously in separate locations: the Child Advocacy...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Like Throwing a Lit Match onto a Pool of Gas

Weaverville – Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood has generated much discussion among citizens of the town and readers of the Tribune. Her angry, some would say violent, Facebook post, which has now been taken down, was posted after the US Supreme Court overturned the case that said there was a constitutional right to abortion, better known as Roe v. Wade.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Widow of firefighter killed by falling tree sues Biltmore Estates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of a firefighter who was crushed by a tree while visiting Biltmore Estates last month has filed a lawsuit, accusing Biltmore of gross negligence. Casey Skudin, a 16-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, died on June 17 when a tree...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Bob's Sports Store in Waynesville to close after more than 50 years

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain business is closing shop after serving the community for more than five decades. For years, Bob's Sports Store on Main Street in Waynesville was the only store in the western counties where customers could get sports equipment and gear. Store co-owner Kenny Mull...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Autumn at Land of Oz: A Wizard of Oz Theme Park Near Banner Elk NC

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Every year in September, visitors to the NC High Country have a rare opportunity to explore the child-like dreamland of a Wizard of Oz theme park. Tucked away in the small town of...
BANNER ELK, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Two puppies abandoned along Penial Road

COLUMBUS––On Saturday, Polk County Animal Control was informed of two puppies that had been abandoned just outside Columbus, at the intersection of Red Fox Road and Peniel Road. According to Animal Control, a man and his daughter were driving when they spotted a crate on the side of...
POLK COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Farmers markets are becoming more and more colorful each week! This week, plums made their way to market, as well as the very first harvests of corn and peppers. Find plums from Smallholding Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market, as well as Creasman Farms, which is selling at West Asheville Tailgate Market and Asheville City Market. Lee’s One Fortune Farm brought both sweet corn and baby corn to Asheville City, Black Mountain, West Asheville, River Arts District, East Asheville markets. While they are sold out of baby corn after its success among shoppers, they should have more in another few weeks. But there will be plenty of sweet corn for the rest of the summer! Velvet Morning Farms had purple bell peppers as well as shishito peppers (which can be mild or spicy) at Asheville City Market. Full Sun Farm, at River Arts District and North Asheville markets, has jalapeño peppers. Southside Community Farmers Market has its monthly market date this Sunday, and you can find Tierra Fértil Coop and The AppaLatin Farmstead there with peppers as well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Transylvania County Narcotics Task Force arrested 20 people following a year-long drug investigation. They worked along side the DEA and Homeland Security. Nearly $20,000 in cash was seized along with 17 weapons. They also found several pounds of drugs including meth, cocaine, heroin and...
ASHEVILLE, NC

