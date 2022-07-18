ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

STORM WATCH: Chance of showers, storms today followed by extreme heat

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Fairfield and Litchfield counties until 10 p.m.

NOW AND NEW: Today was cloudy and tropical with scattered downpours and thunderstorms. Overnight, more downpours and storms possible until midnight, then clearing by morning. Very muggy. Tuesday will be hazy, hot and humid, probably the start of our first heat wave this summer.

NEXT: The heat is on this week and it will last into the weekend as well. Highs in the 90s until further notice with high humidity also. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Connecticut could see a chance of showers and storms throughout Monday.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 91.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 93.

THURSDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Chance of some afternoon thunderstorms. High of 93.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 90

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 92.

