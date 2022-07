A former NFL player was arrested and charged with aggravated assault over the weekend. According to CBS Sports, Orson Charles, who played at the tight end and fullback position, has been arrested over a parking dispute with two off-duty police officers in Tampa, Florida on Friday night. Charles, who last played for the Denver Broncos in 2019, also played for the Chiefs, Bengals, Browns, and Lions.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO