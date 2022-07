Scammers Are Going To Scam And We Have Another One To Tell You About!. We recently shared details from the Longview Police Department about a phone scam going around involving someone pretending to be a Longview cop calling residents and telling them that they had warrants for their arrest and if they wanted to clear them up, they would require the victim to meet them somewhere and give them cash. Now we're getting word about ANOTHER phone scam, this time in Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO