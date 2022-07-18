ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

By Daniel Burbank
valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday...

www.valleynewslive.com

KX News

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mandan

UPDATE: 7/17, 8:28 P.M. – Bismarck Police say around 7:35 this evening, officers arrested James Vann without incident in the 3200 Block of Twin City Drive in Mandan. Bismarck Police Department and US Marshals, along with the assistance of Mandan Police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, found Vann at a residence in Mandan.    Vann […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation has pleaded not guilty. Multiple witnesses told police in June that 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen had been agitated by music playing at night in an apartment parking lot. They say he pointed a gun at three juveniles.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Dakota man accused of using yo-yo string to attack woman receives probation

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota man accused of attacking a woman with a modified yo-yo string received two years of probation, court records show. Derek Dillman, 32, of Bismarck, was sentenced on lesser felony charges, The Bismarck Tribune reported. In a plea deal, Dillman pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to police, the newspaper reported.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three teens during an argument. Burleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call early Tuesday morning. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt had threatened to kill them and pointed a loaded gun at them after Voigt had asked them to have sex with him.
MENOKEN, ND
KFYR-TV

ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
BISMARCK, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bismarck woman accused of hiding drugs and money in fake Bible

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman is in custody after authorities say they seized drugs, guns and cash were seized at her apartment. Officials with the Bismarck Police Department say they searched 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive's apartment and found a collection of more than 1,500 fentanlyl pills, two handguns and more than $2,400 in cash. The items were found in hidden within a safe, a fake bible, fake energy drink and lubricating spray cans, according to the affidavit.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Attempted murder suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Bismarck police have issued a warning of a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing, and he is considered armed and dangerous, Authorities received information on the whereabouts of James Vann, 38-years-old. When police attempted to make contact with Vann, he fled the area in a vehicle and a short, high-speed chase ensued. Officers ended […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan photo contest open for submissions

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Photo Contest is open for submissions once again. Photographers of all ages and experience levels are invited to submit photos of Mandan and Morton County for the second annual contest. Last year, there were 108 entries from 30 photographers. This year, you can submit...
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
MANDAN, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Floating Gas Prices From Bismarck To Minot

We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

BisMan, Maybe ‘The Long Island Medium’ Star Read Our Minds?

Anything is possible, right? Even a super TV star somehow reading our minds out here in Bismarck, North Dakota. Ok, I realize that the title of this article was a lame attempt at being clever. There is a difference between a Medium and a Psychic - I won't go one with a long list of technical stuff, but psychics claim they can foretell, whereas a medium says they can get a hold of the dead - spirits if you will. I want to somehow believe that Theresa Caputo read some minds here in Bismarck/Mandan, hoping that she would pay us a visit. If you were one of those that put those vibes out there, it worked.
BISMARCK, ND

