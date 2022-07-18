ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Severe storms hit Baltimore, Cecil and Harford counties

By Tim Williams
 4 days ago

First Alert Weather Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Baltimore, Harford and Cecil c 02:29

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is tracking severe thunderstorms—one of them that was capable of producing a tornado—in the Baltimore area.

Tornado warnings for issued from about 4-4:45 p.m. for parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties. The warnings have since expired.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties until 5:45 p.m. That warning expired too.

Afterward, the National Weather Service put Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties on alert for severe thunderstorms until 6:45 p.m.

This thunderstorm could produce wind gusts capable of reaching 60 miles per hour. It can damage trees and power lines.

The storms were projected impact Middle River, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Millers Island, North Point State Park, Back River, Dundalk, Bel Air South, Essex, Bel Air North, Carney, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Rossville, White Marsh, Fallston, Bowleys Quarters, Riverside, and Kingsville.

By 6 p.m., a little over 8,000 people had reported electricity outages.

At that point, trees had fallen on power lines in Owings Mills while there was a report of wires on fire in Cockeysville.

The National Weather Service initially issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne's, Washington counties and Baltimore City until 10 p.m.

The service declared an areal flood watch for Carroll, Baltimore, Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties until midnight Tuesday too.

Damaging wind gusts, isolated flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes are the main threat. Storms will exit the Baltimore region just after sunset, with the Eastern Shore possibly seeing storms last through 9 p.m.

So far, nothing points to a repeat of last Tuesday. A very low tornado threat exists mainly for western Maryland during the mid-afternoon hours.

High Temps In Sight

Tuesday will be dry but hot with highs around 90.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the heat cranks up as westerly winds bring hot air into the region from the central US. In fact, this will be a prolonged period of 90° heat for the area, certainly the longest stretch we've seen this season.

The hottest day will be Thursday, with actual temps in the mid to upper 90s, but factored in with the humidity, it will feel like 100-105°.

Another cold front will move through the area Thursday with storm chances. This time, the storms will be much more isolated and are most likely east of I-95 to the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.

The heat continues Friday into the weekend, with Saturday seeing the hottest temps again in the mid-90s, with heat index values approaching 100.

Scattered storms will be possible the entire weekend through Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
