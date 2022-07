Wichita has so much rage to release, so much steam to burn off that it’s just added a second smash business. Let’s Smash opened Friday at 917 W. Douglas in Delano, taking over a space next door to Ruben’s Mexican Grill that was most recently occupied by the short-lived Cafe XPress. The business, which allows people to unleash pent-up anger by smashing and breaking things, is the second such spot to open in Wichita this year: ICT Rage Room opened in April at 2952 N. Arkansas.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO