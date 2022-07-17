Paddleboarder perishes after microburst at Lake Dillon

After weeks of weather-related delays, Glacier National Park’s scenic and incredibly popular Going-to-the-Sun Road is officially open for the season. As of July 13, the park opened Going-to-the-Sun Road to the public. Typically, the park opens the vital road in late spring or early summer. However, winter weather and lots of precipitation have caused park officials to hold off on opening the road. This year’s opening ties as one of the latest that the park has ever seen, right beside its opening in 2011 from similar weather circumstances and 2020 from COVID-19 restrictions.

