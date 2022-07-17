ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddleboarder perishes after microburst at Lake Dillon

 2 days ago

New wildfire ignites in Red Feather Lakes, evacuations ordered

A wildfire has been reported in the Red Feather Lakes area of northern Colorado. Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations. All residents and visitors inside the following boundaries should leave: From Fox Acres north of Larimer County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to Larimer County Road 73C.
Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche

Canazei, Italy — Rescuers found body parts and equipment as they searched Tuesday for hikers missing following a powerful avalanche that killed at least seven people and is being blamed in large part on rising temperatures that are melting glaciers. Officials initially feared 13 hikers were still missing, but...
Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO

Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
Glacier National Park Opens Going-to-the-Sun Road at Long Last

After weeks of weather-related delays, Glacier National Park’s scenic and incredibly popular Going-to-the-Sun Road is officially open for the season. As of July 13, the park opened Going-to-the-Sun Road to the public. Typically, the park opens the vital road in late spring or early summer. However, winter weather and lots of precipitation have caused park officials to hold off on opening the road. This year’s opening ties as one of the latest that the park has ever seen, right beside its opening in 2011 from similar weather circumstances and 2020 from COVID-19 restrictions.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Grizzly Bear Eviscerates Elk in the Middle of a Campsite

A Yellowstone National Park visitor managed to capture this brown bear‘s entire elk hunt from start to finish, and it’s a grizzly watch. Here in North America, brown bears are the largest predators across the majority of the continent. Only their northern polar bear cousins are larger, outweighing the already enormous 700 to 1,700-pound weight of a grizzly male. And when you’re that big, few things are off the menu.
Heat-fueled wildfires destroy homes and force evacuations

Brutal and dangerous temperatures are blanketing the U.S., with heat-fueled wildfires destroying homes and forcing evacuations. The National Weather Service says more than 60 new record highs will likely be set across 20 states by the end of the week. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
