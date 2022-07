Kathleen Que, at the Dodge county Extension office, has some good advice for you in regards to those Japanese Beetles. If it were a simple matter of having plants Japanese beetles (JB) do not like to eat, we’d have less feeding damage to our favorite plants. At 300 plus plant species they feed on, however, that quickly becomes a tall order. Typically, in the first year JB are found in an area, the amount of feeding damage is relatively low. In the second and third years of infestation, however, their numbers are so high that it feels like an invasion!

DODGE COUNTY, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO