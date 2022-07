SEATTLE -- The MLB Draft ended Tuesday, and with it, the focus of every front office will shift squarely to the Trade Deadline that looms in just two weeks. Given that the Mariners have firmly ascended back into the postseason picture and are playing with the goal of snapping a 21-year playoff drought, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto could -- and likely will -- be among the most active on this year’s market.

