Los Angeles, CA

Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge Video

By Video courtesy Eastsider reader
theeastsiderla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is L.A.'s newest weekend hot spot? The Sixth Street bridge....

www.theeastsiderla.com

theeastsiderla.com

East L.A. residents mad over their medians

East Los Angeles -- Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park with new landscaping, walking paths, benches and exercise equipment. But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

10 LA bookstores for your inner geek

Geeks used to get a bad rap in pop culture, yet over the years, leaning into the geekiness within has grown in popularity. Non-prescription glasses, open D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] sessions and thoroughly enjoying other activities typically considered too geeky to admit have become points of pride and open community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

The Week Ahead: July 18 - 24

July 18 - 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days. July 18- 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days. Weather. Another warm week (it's summer, after all), but expect things to cool down a bit by the end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: June 27 – July 3

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
foxla.com

Joe Rogan jokes about 'shooting homeless people' in LA

LOS ANGELES - Joe Rogan’s recent comments about "shooting homeless people" in Los Angeles is sparking backlash on social media, with people accusing the Spotify podcaster of inciting violence against the homeless. The viral clip shows Rogan interviewing fellow comedian Tom Segura during the July 14 episode of "The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man stabbed to death in Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights --A man was found stabbed to death early this morning. The body of the man, who was in his 50s, was discovered about 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East First Street near Chicago Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Heaven.' Yelp's Top 50 Places to Eat in the San Gabriel Valley

Yelp released its list of the top 50 places to eat in the San Gabriel Valley, with Ethiopian fare, pastrami, chicken and waffles, and decorative looking seafood. The top 50 spots offer authentic and flavorful foods, Yelpers say, including a Glendora cheesesteak spot that one reviewer called "heaven." Are you...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Metro’s 60 Freeway Ramps Expansion Project in Hacienda Heights Is on Hold

An on-/off-ramp project in Hacienda Heights meant to preface future widening of the 60 and 605 Freeways has been postponed by Metro since the early pandemic. Metro deemed the Hacienda Heights SR-60/7th Avenue project beneficial to drivers and not overly adversely impacting adjacent residents, but if and when the project and the freeway widening are set in motion again, construction could come very close to homes. So what’s holding it back?
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
foxla.com

LA County updates warning on beaches to avoid

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an updated "ocean water use warning" for some of its beaches. In a statement, officials said people should avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water at the following beaches:. Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa...
Orange County Business Journal

Randy’s Donuts Builds a Local Base

If you’ve driven on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, no doubt you’ve seen the iconic giant donut atop the roof of the flagship Randy’s Donuts building, a landmark that air travelers can see just before landing at LAX Airport. Orange County got its own giant donut last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kpcc.org

Project Roomkey Is Ending – What Happens To The Thousands Of Unhoused People The Program Sheltered?

Project Roomkey Is Ending – What Happens To The Thousands Of Unhoused People The Program Sheltered?. Project Roomkey launched in April 2020, soon after the pandemic began. The plan was to set up temporary shelter for up to 10,000 unhoused people in hotels and motels across the city. The long-term goal was a path towards permanent housing. Now, the project is beginning to phase out. Among the 37 properties that were part of Project Roomkey, only five are left including and only a few Roomkey hotels will provide shelter through September. Those who received housing at part of Project Roomkey are left wondering what’s next for them. On July 1st, The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles housed 215 people. Now, there are only two. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority, the organization behind Project Roomkey, was supposed to give people 90 days notice before their lease was up. Some residents say that’s happening, while others disagree.
LOS ANGELES, CA

