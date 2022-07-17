ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Bannon Lakes neighborhood

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUMRd_0gjJfRXr00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hot air balloon emergency landing made for an unusual morning in the Bannon Lakes neighborhood.

Neighbors awoke to the giant balloon in their street around 7:30 a.m.

All three folks on board are okay.

“When I went into my kitchen, my dog started barking real hard and we looked outside and there was a hot air balloon sitting right about the lake,” Bannon Lakes resident Thomas Sutton said.

Thomas Sutton took a video early this morning of a hot air balloon getting close to the lake behind his house. He said it got pretty low but it shot back up and kept going.

It eventually landed one street over.

The pilot and his two passengers landed right across the street from Debbie King’s home.

“I came outdoors and there’s this huge balloon with a basket underneath and three people sitting on the ground across the street in front of my neighbor’s house,” King said.

King said the balloon safely landed and no one was injured. She said the passengers even asked her for coffee.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials said the wind was uncooperative, which is why the hot air balloon had to make the emergency landing.

The pilot of the hot air balloon also said the wind shifted this morning and that’s why they needed to land. He even said he’s done a similar precautionary landing in Bannon Lakes before.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit in review for one of area’s first Scramblers restaurants

Pending approval, Scramblers will renovate a former clothing store and card shop in Deerwood Village Mall for a 140-seat breakfast-lunch restaurant as the first of five planned by the Ohio restaurant company. Skyline Construction Inc. is shown as the contractor for the $550,414 job to renovate 3,318 square feet of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Crash blocks lanes of westbound JTB at I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed westbound lanes of J. Turner Butler Boulevard on Tuesday night at I-295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person was transported from the crash with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. FHP said three vehicles were involved.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Emergency Landing#Accident
WOKV

The Florida Department of Health issues a warning for blue-green algae in St. Johns County

St. Johns County FL — Algae that can make people sick is in bloom at Racy Point in the St. Johns River, just north of Hastings. Officials from the Florida Department of Health advise residents and visitors to avoid the water where blue-green algae is present. The health alert is based on a water sample taken on July 13th. This kind of algae contains a harmful cyanotoxin, which can cause rashes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, and respiratory irritation for humans and animals, according to the FDOH. These types of algae blooms have a bluish, bright green color, may have frothy surface foam, and can smell like rotting plants.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Keep you and your family safe from dangerous wildlife

The Rattlesnake Conservancy is a non-profit organization based out of the heart of Jacksonville whose mission is to advance the protection of rattlesnakes, and their habitat, through research and education. We offer several educational programs and opportunities to people in northeast Florida, teach venomous handling classes throughout the United States, and participate in important research initiatives meant to support our mission. While rattlesnakes are often feared and misunderstood, they’re a very important species who play a vital role in their ecosystems and provide countless benefits to the environment and to people!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Heart and Soul Food Truck spreading love

Tyrone Bennett has always had a passion for cooking. He and his wife launched their food truck less than a year ago and have experienced the thrill of gaining popularity quickly to having to recover from an epic wreck that forced them to build a new truck from bottom to the top. Their resiliency is paying off as they are cementing their place in the food truck scene from St. Augustine to Jacksonville and parts beyond.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Gradual warming trend with more widely scattered storms

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — We’re continuing our gradual warming trend as storms become more widely scattered for the next several days. On Tuesday, many spots didn’t get a whole lot of rain, but some neighborhoods saw as much as an inch or more of rainfall. There were also some spectacular rainbows and beautiful orange sunset pictures from Tuesday evening!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Missing man from Clay County found safe

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff’s Office has ended the search for a “critical missing person” who was last known to be in the Marion County area. Deputies say, Dan Joseph McNeal, 82, was found safe in Palm Beach. Before being found, he was last...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
791
Followers
3K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy