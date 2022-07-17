Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Bannon Lakes neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hot air balloon emergency landing made for an unusual morning in the Bannon Lakes neighborhood.

Neighbors awoke to the giant balloon in their street around 7:30 a.m.

All three folks on board are okay.

“When I went into my kitchen, my dog started barking real hard and we looked outside and there was a hot air balloon sitting right about the lake,” Bannon Lakes resident Thomas Sutton said.

Thomas Sutton took a video early this morning of a hot air balloon getting close to the lake behind his house. He said it got pretty low but it shot back up and kept going.

It eventually landed one street over.

The pilot and his two passengers landed right across the street from Debbie King’s home.

“I came outdoors and there’s this huge balloon with a basket underneath and three people sitting on the ground across the street in front of my neighbor’s house,” King said.

King said the balloon safely landed and no one was injured. She said the passengers even asked her for coffee.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials said the wind was uncooperative, which is why the hot air balloon had to make the emergency landing.

The pilot of the hot air balloon also said the wind shifted this morning and that’s why they needed to land. He even said he’s done a similar precautionary landing in Bannon Lakes before.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]