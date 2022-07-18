ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defence deals

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBpYv_0gjJFGDo00

JERUSALEM, July 18 (Reuters) - The chief of Israel's armed forces will visit Morocco on Monday in the highest-profile military engagement between the countries, which upgraded ties in 2020 under a U.S. diplomatic drive.

While Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi's trip has been showcased by Israel as part of emerging defence cooperation with the North African country, Rabat has also been trying to broker improved conditions for the Palestinians.

"One of the subjects that will be discussed (in Morocco) this week will be knowledge-sharing, training - the ability to train together in joint manoeuvres - weapons development, the transfer of know-how and perhaps also of weaponry," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ran Kochav told Ynet TV.

There was no immediate comment from Rabat.

The Israeli business newspaper Globes reported in February that state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries would sell Morocco the Barak air and missile defence system in a $500 million deal. Neither country, nor the company, have publicly confirmed that.

Morocco has, however, denied an Amnesty International allegation that it procured an Israeli-made spyware, Pegasus, and used it to monitor activists. Neither Israel nor Pegasus maker NSO Group have identified clients who bought the tool.

The Moroccan rapprochement with Israel followed its normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, pacts that Washington, seeking closer cooperation among its allies to offset a rising Iran, dubbed the "Abraham Accords".

Israel and Morocco established low-level relations in the 1990s but these had been suspended after a Palestinian uprising against Israel erupted in 2000. The upgrade of ties in 2020, which remains short of full normalisation, has brought direct flights between the countries and a range of bilateral deals.

"Not everything is about security," Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told Reuters about ties with Morocco. "There are wide interests that we have together and we share."

She credited Morocco with mediating a deal to permanently open a border crossing from Jordan to the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is important for Palestinian traffic, and said she was in talks with Rabat about other infrastructure projects.

"Morocco is the player that is able to bring everyone together, to soften everybody's hardships around whatever issue there is," Michaeli said in an interview. "They just have a way of speaking to everyone in a way that gets them around the table and gets them to cooperate."

The Israeli military said it hosted a Moroccan commando unit for a multi-nation exercise in July 2021, established direct military ties with Rabat in March 2022 and, last month, hosted Moroccan top brass to agree on a year-long joint work programme.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Mark Heinrich, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19. Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

G20 chair Indonesia says 'many' nations condemned Russia at talks

Many nations in the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement early Sunday. "Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," Indonesia said in the declaration.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Palestinians#Jordan#Iran#Israeli#North African#Amnesty International#Nso Group#Moroccan
The Associated Press

Israel strikes Gaza target in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military attacked what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early Saturday in response to a pair of rocket attacks overnight. The exchange that took place hours after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. The army said its fighter jets struck an underground complex containing raw materials used in the production of rockets. The two rocket attacks, coming several hours apart, set off air raid sirens in parts of southern Israel but caused no injuries or damage. The army said one of the rockets was intercepted, while the others landed in open areas. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. But Israel blames Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza for 15 years, for any violence emanating from the Palestinian enclave.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
CNBC

Trudeau, Zelenskyy talk turbines as Ukrainian supporters ready to protest

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his stance on sanctions against Russia "must be principled." The leaders held a phone call to discuss Canada's controversial decision to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany. Canada agreed earlier this month to grant...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

499K+
Followers
343K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy