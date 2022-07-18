ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz slammed for saying Supreme Court was wrong to legalise gay marriage: ‘Not on my watch’

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Ted Cruz faced social media backlash for claiming on Saturday that the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” for legalising same-sex marriage in the landmark 2015 Obergefell v Hodges ruling .

The conservative also suggested that Republican -led states would push to overturn the precedent established by the Supreme Court protecting gay marriage rights across the country, following their successful campaign to overturn Roe v Wade, which ended federal abortion rights.

The Texas Republican made the comments while speaking with conservative commentator Liz Wheeler which he reshared on his Verdict + podcast on YouTube.

Obergefell , like Roe v Wade , ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states. We saw states before Obergefell — some states were moving to allow gay marriage , other states were moving to allow civil partnerships,” Mr Cruz said.

“Had the Court not ruled in Obergefell , the democratic process would have continued to operate,” he added.

Slamming him for the remarks, Senator Patty Murray said: “If you thought Republicans were done dragging our country backwards—think again. They feel more emboldened than ever to turn back the clock on our rights.”

“Not on my watch,” she added.

“They are coming for everyone’s personal freedom,” wrote former Ohio state senator Nina Turner.

“The fascists aren’t at the gate; the fascists are in the house,” tweeted author Marianne Williamson.

“Everything about [Ted Cruz] is clearly wrong,” wrote author Shaun Proulx.

“F*** you Ted Cruz,” wrote historian Thomas Lecaque.

The Supreme Court could revisit the Obergefell ruling at any time should a state pass, and seek to enforce, a law that prevents state officials from recognising gay marriages.

Independent Independent
2d ago

Church and state must remain separate. Religion takes a backseat to Liberty in the design of the Constitution. Those who want to combine church and state seek to destroy the USA!!

RNln
2d ago

Marriage is a sacrament of the church to which the government applies certain legal benefits and obligations. Government itself is not empowered to convey the sacrament. Government can provide for civil unions with same or similar legal benefits of marriage, but (for all who constantly rail about separation of church and state) it is not a church.

David Plomin
2d ago

What does he mean: Not on my watch? It DID HAPPEN ON YOUR WATCH, and unless you want a hailstorm of lawsuits teddy, you better keep your mouth shut. I guess he hasn’t thought of the implications with the IRS handling all these tax issues with Gay couples not being couples all of a sudden. Among other issues. SERIOUSLY. 🙄

