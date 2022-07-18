Ted Cruz slammed for saying Supreme Court was wrong to legalise gay marriage: ‘Not on my watch’

Ted Cruz faced social media backlash for claiming on Saturday that the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” for legalising same-sex marriage in the landmark 2015 Obergefell v Hodges ruling .

The conservative also suggested that Republican -led states would push to overturn the precedent established by the Supreme Court protecting gay marriage rights across the country, following their successful campaign to overturn Roe v Wade, which ended federal abortion rights.

The Texas Republican made the comments while speaking with conservative commentator Liz Wheeler which he reshared on his Verdict + podcast on YouTube.

“ Obergefell , like Roe v Wade , ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states. We saw states before Obergefell — some states were moving to allow gay marriage , other states were moving to allow civil partnerships,” Mr Cruz said.

“Had the Court not ruled in Obergefell , the democratic process would have continued to operate,” he added.

Slamming him for the remarks, Senator Patty Murray said: “If you thought Republicans were done dragging our country backwards—think again. They feel more emboldened than ever to turn back the clock on our rights.”

“Not on my watch,” she added.

“They are coming for everyone’s personal freedom,” wrote former Ohio state senator Nina Turner.

“The fascists aren’t at the gate; the fascists are in the house,” tweeted author Marianne Williamson.

“Everything about [Ted Cruz] is clearly wrong,” wrote author Shaun Proulx.

“F*** you Ted Cruz,” wrote historian Thomas Lecaque.

The Supreme Court could revisit the Obergefell ruling at any time should a state pass, and seek to enforce, a law that prevents state officials from recognising gay marriages.