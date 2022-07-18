ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Integrated "Future Energy Asia" and "Future Mobility Asia" Exhibition and Summit To Drive Forward ASEAN Energy Transition and Clean Mobility Transformation

By ACN Newswire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK, July 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Endorsed and hosted by Thailand's Ministry of Energy, under the patronage of H.E. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, the world's largest organiser of energy exhibitions and conferences, dmg events, presents Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia. The combination of events...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Canadian Initiatives Award Millions For Cannabis Firms To Transform The Country's Prairies

Canadian federal agencies have made available millions of dollars for cannabis business expansion and research, reported MJBizDaily. The funds were allocated to businesses that contribute to transforming regional economies. PrairiesCan: Diversifying The Economy Across The Canadian Prairies. PrairiesCan is the department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian Prairies. The...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia

An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service that she was fined for bringing a Subway sandwich into Australia from Singapore.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

3AC Co-Founders Used Assets To Buy $50M Yacht, Requesting It Be The 'Biggest Yacht In Singapore'

In a recent affidavit, it was revealed that cryptocurrency fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) used its assets to buy a multi-million-dollar yacht. What Happened: Liquidator Russel Crumpler published a 1,157-page affidavit revealing numerous details of 3AC. Documents revealed that 3AC co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davis made a down payment on a $50 million yacht, requesting it to be “the biggest yacht in Singapore.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Transition#Green Energy#Ministry Of Energy#Future Energy Asia#Asean#Future Mobility Asia 2022#Fea
Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Settles Back Above This Level

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 80 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.26% to 31,207.66 while the NASDAQ fell 0.34% to 11,412.95. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.36% to 3,849.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose 2.4% on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Benzinga

Nasdaq Rises More Than 300 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 3% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.23% to 31,764.51 while the NASDAQ rose 2.99% to 11,699.21. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.64% to 3,931.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose 2.9% on Monday....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy