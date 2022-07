From draft night through Summer League, former Gonzaga Bulldogs star Chet Holmgren handled himself like he’s been an NBA star all along. Resplendent in black paisley with diamond dice dripping from his neck, former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chet Holmgren was a ball player who looked like he had been in the National Basketball Association all along. This young man will be an NBA star for a long time, regardless of what some critics might say.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO