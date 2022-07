NPR's Juana Summers talks with Sy Woon, the Florida representative for the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, about how to care for pets during heat waves. There are record-smashing high temperatures in Europe, and wide swaths of the U.S. are now broiling under severe heat. Parts of Texas and Oklahoma have hit 115 degrees. And this weekend, temperatures across the northeastern U.S. are expected to sail into the triple digits. And as we humans try to stay safe and cool, our four-legged friends might need some help, too. Here to give us some guidance is Dr. Sy Woon, a vet with the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association. Welcome to the program.

